F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Results And Report With Max Verstappen On Top

Max Verstappen returned to the Red Bull cockpit and set the fastest time in second practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The four-time Formula 1 champion was one of nine drivers to step aside for rookie runs in first practice but wasted no time in getting ready for the rest of the weekend. The Dutchman set a benchmark time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez of 1:17.392s to finish 0.153s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Kimi Antonelli was third fastest as drivers largely focused on high-fuel runs at the start and end of the second hour of running, with FP2 scheduled for an hour later than Saturday's qualifying session.

Heading into the final stretch of FP2 with Kimi in P3 and George in P6 👏 pic.twitter.com/uuYxBHOYGz — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 24, 2025

The first 10 minutes were issue-laden, with Antonelli complaining about a limp-mode being engaged in his Mercedes. The Italian had seemingly solved the issue with a system reset as instructed by race engineer Peter Bonnington, though he was forced to pit to try and fully rectify the problem.

Lando Norris then complained of "surges" out of the final corner, though that was a minor trouble for the Briton, while George Russell had a slide at Turn 10 and was forced to skip through the run-off as he returned to his Mercedes.

Just over a third of the way into the session, Alex Albon — who also sat out FP1 — kissed the wall at the final corner but escaped without damage.

Alex is finding the limits in FP2 🤯



The Williams driver makes contact with the barrier, but seems to have got away with no damage!#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/AVgBOuXkj7 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2025

Leclerc continued his momentum from the first session with the fastest time in the first half-hour as the majority of the field used the medium tires.

When the qualifying simulations came midway through, it was Verstappen who found the most improvement between compounds to go fastest, with Leclerc second.

Antonelli continued his strong start to the weekend with another top-three finish ahead of Lando Norris, who had to set a second flying lap after a lock-up at the stadium section on his first attempt.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest in the second Ferrari, with former Mercedes teammate Russell sixth and Yuki Tsunoda seventh — the last of those within half a second of his teammate at the top of the standings.

Fernando Alonso was eighth with compatriot Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was only 12th fastest after his flying attempt, a collection of small mistakes through the middle sector thwarting his effort.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: FP2 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 1:17.392 2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.153 3. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.174 4. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.251 5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.300 6. George Russell / Mercedes +0.437 7. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.491 8. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.546 9. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.547 10. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.562 11. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.826 12. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.840 13. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.874 14. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.889 15. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.931 16. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.956 17. Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.050 18. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.329 19. Alex Albon / Williams +1.463 20. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.802