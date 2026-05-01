F1 Sprint Qualifying Results for the Miami Grand Prix 2026

Lando Norris reignited his Formula 1 title defense with a storming pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

The McLaren driver took his first opportunity to threaten the top spots in fine fashion to set a 1:27.869s, a lap that was over two-tenths faster than current championship leader Kimi Antonelli in second.

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri was third in a sprint qualifying littered with errors that shuffled the top four teams from the running order that had been cemented in the opening three rounds of the season.

F1 Miami Grand Prix: SQ3 Results

McLaren entered the first weekend after a five-week break since the Japanese Grand Prix with seven upgrades to its car and the changes clearly made an instant impact, with Norris breezing to the top spot.

The Briton had shown pace in the extended practice session at the Miami International Autodrome and confirmed the pace was no fluke with a near-perfect lap on his only attempt in SQ3.

Mercedes only added minor tweaks to its car over the break and it showed compared to rivals, with pace evading the Silver Arrows until Antonelli pulled a lap from nowhere to leap onto the front row, splitting the McLarens.

Charles Leclerc had been the pacesetter for Ferrari, which had 11 upgrades added to its car, on the medium tires, but the switch to softs in the final segment of the session changed the tide - a mistake at Turn 11 costing the Monegasque valuable time and leaving him fourth.

Red Bull's upgrades seemed to have brought the team back into the reckoning for a podium challenge at least, though Max Verstappen was over half a second down on Norris in fifth, while George Russell continued an uninspiring day with just sixth in the second Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton also had to contend with a slide akin to teammate Leclerc, though his in Turn 17 was more costly as he wound up just seventh, ahead of Franco Colapinto, who put in a fine effort to take eighth in the Alpine.

The Argentine was separated from teammate Pierre Gasly by Isack Hadjar, who was a second slower than Verstappen in the second Red Bull.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:27.869 2. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.222 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.239 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.370 5. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.592 6. George Russell / Mercedes +0.624 7. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.749 8. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.451 9. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +1.553 10. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.605

F1 Miami Grand Prix: SQ2 Results

SQ2 was all about the first lap on the medium tires with no improvement to be found on the second attempt.

Audi locked out the sixth row with Gabriel Bortoleto ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, both within half a tenth of a top 10 spot.

Oliver Bearman was next best, qualifying 13th for the sprint for Haas, while the Williams duo followed.

Alex Albon was ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz, who let his frustration be known over team radio, suggesting that the team was "three steps behind" where it needed to be during the session.

Arvid Lindblad had struggled throughout the sole practice session with issues in his Racing Bull, yet was able to get into the second segment and will line up 16th.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ3 [s] 11. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +0.021 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +0.046 13. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.143 14. Alex Albon / Williams +0.243 15. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.251 16. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.600

F1 Miami Grand Prix: SQ1 Results

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Lance Stroll scuppered some early laps with a huge lock-up into Turn 17 and after scrambling back to the pits, the Aston Martin driver would end with no lap set.

The Canadian was joined in elimination by Liam Lawson, who failed to join teammate Lindblad in the second session.

Esteban Ocon, who couldn't drag his Haas into SQ2, was some seven-tenths down on teammate Bearman after a double lock-up into Turn 1.

Sergio Perez impressed in the Cadillac to finish 19th ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, while Fernando Alonso also failed to set a time in the other Aston Martin, a lock-up at Turn 11 sending him over the track limits and invalidating his lap.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ2 [s] 17. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.055 18. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.257 19. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +0.367 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +0.833 21. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin No Time 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin No Time