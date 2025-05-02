F1 Miami Grand Prix: Odds And Prediction
The world's best drivers head to Miami for round 6 of the Formula One season, with McLaren holding a dominant position in the team standings. They are 77 points ahead of second-place Mercedes, but there are still plenty of points to play for, with extra points up for grabs this weekend with the second sprint race of the season.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton won the first sprint in China, and that was the best it's been for the team until Charles Leclerc managed a podium finish two weeks ago, finishing 3rd in Saudi Arabia.
Tifosi fans hope they can get the most out of the car this weekend after Hamilton and Leclerc have worked extra hours to get to the bottom of the their underwhelming performances. Could Miami be the start of a more competitive Ferrari?
Lando Norris won the 2024 edition of the race, with the other two being won by Max Verstappen. McLaren is flying now, with Oscar Piastri winning three of the first five rounds and McLaren winning four overall. Red Bull is the only other team to win an event in the early part of the season.
Last week's win put Piastri at the top of the driver standings, leapfrogging his teammate Norris. The two McLaren's are hot favorites to win the race, with Verstappen close behind.
Let's look at the odds and predictions for the Miami GP races. (Odds via Draftkings)
Miami Grand Prix Odds
Race and Sprint Race Lines
Driver
Race Winner
Poduim Finish
Sprin Race
Oscar Piastri
+150
-450
+160
Lando Norris
+150
-450
+160
Max Verstappen
+500
-175
+300
George Russell
+1000
-110
+1800
Charles Leclerc
+1400
+125
+1400
Lewis Hamilton
+2500
+800
+1400
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
+6500
+1200
+8000
Yuki Tsunoda
+10000
+5000
+10000
Pierre Gasly
+30000
+13000
+30000
Isack Hadjar
+30000
+13000
+30000
Carlos Sainz
+30000
+13000
+30000
Alexander Albon
+30000
+13000
+30000
Oliver Bearman
+40000
+25000
+40000
Liam Lawson
+40000
+25000
+40000
Fernando Alonso
+40000
+25000
+40000
Esteban Ocon
+40000
+25000
+40000
Nico Hulkenberg
+50000
+30000
+50000
Lance Stroll
+50000
+30000
+50000
Jack Doohan
+50000
+30000
+70000
Gabriel Bortoleto
+50000-
+30000
+70000
Miami Grand Prix Prediction
In the fourth installment of the Miami GP we shouldn't look past the McLaren teammates as the favorites. Only one non-McLaren driver, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, has won one of the first five races of the season, coming in Japan.
Norris has won here before, winning the 2024 race over Verstappen in 2nd and Leclerc in 3rd. Piastri was way down in the results in the 13th position, but the Aussie is a different driver this season, having shown that by winning three of the first five races and going into this with back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The drivers come into this after a two-week break, giving them a bit of time to huddle with the team and work out next steps.
Verstappen and Leclerc have performed well on the circuit in the past three races, but the track has also gone through changes, with complaints about the surface. That said, it's hard to look past the two McLaren drivers for this race, with Piastri's form looking strong. Norris, however, won here last year and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in Miami.
Race Winner Prediction: Lando Norris
