Oscar Piastri Net Worth

It was not the easiest 2025 season for Oscar Piastri, as a strong start to the year culminated in a third-placed finish in the championship, his campaign hampered by crashes in Brazil and disqualification in Las Vegas.

With that said, the young Aussie is still one of Formula One's most talked about prospects, with a wealth of talent and huge support from his home country elevating him to stardom.

But what does Oscar Piastri's net worth look like in 2025?

What is Oscar Piastri's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oscar Piastri's net worth is approximately $50 million. This valuation has significantly increased thanks to his contract extension with McLaren at the start of 2025, and places him at roughly $30 million behind teammate Lando Norris.

Oscar Piastri's Salary

Oscar Piastri won the Formula 2 Championship in 2021 before graduating to a seat with McLaren in 2023 via Alpine. | McLaren Racing

The exact figure of Oscar Piastri's salary is unknown, but estimates have put the contract in the range of $20-$26 million per year, having signed a multiyear extension with McLaren before the start of the 2025 season.

Regardless of what Piastri makes, it is a significant amount more than his yearly salary from when he first stepped into the number 81 car, with his rookie base salary being only $775,000.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision. The team had the belief in me... and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible." Piastri on his contract extension

Oscar Piastri's Businesses

Oscar Piastri entered 2025 with no wins to his name, and ended the year with a total of six victories. | McLaren Racing

The only business under the Oscar Piastri name is his merchandise store, called the OP81 Store. Looking at the best-selling items on the site, it seems like the brand is aimed at capturing a streetwear style, alongside various pieces of F1 memorabilia involving Piastri.

Piastri's father, Chris Piastri, founded HP Tuners, a successful automotive software company that sponsored Oscar during his junior racing career, no doubt setting his foundation well before he embarked on Formula 3 and Formula 2 in his late teens and early twenties, where he won championships in both.

Oscar Piastri's Sponsorships And Endorsements

Oscar Piastri's most well-known sponsorships include phone mount company Quad Lock, energy drink giants Monster, and his partnership with Australian burger chain Grill'd, which produced a rather amusing moment at the end of the 2025 season.

He also has an active relationship with his father's company, HP Tuners, as well as McLaren sponsors such as MasterCard.