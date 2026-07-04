F1 Qualifying Results for the British Grand Prix 2026

The British Grand Prix is off to an action-packed start with only one practice session and a sprint race under the belt of the 22 drivers.

While Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took the Sprint Pole, it was Kimi Antonelli who won the Sprint Race earlier today. It also appears that this weekend McLaren was able to pick up some pace with Lando Norris finishing ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in the Sprint.

Max Verstappen in Red Bull is also one to watch over the Silverstone weekend, qualifying in 3rd yesterday for the Sprint Race. This is a track that all 22 drivers, including the season's rookie, Arvid Lindblad, know very well, which means anything can happen.

In the end, it was Kimi Antonelli who topped the Qualifying Session for the fifth time this season, followed by both Ferraris of Leclerc and Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes-Benz Media Content Pool

F1 British Grand Prix 2026: Q1 Results

Just a few minutes into the session, one of our championship contenders, George Russell, found the gravel trap and nearly the wall at Luffield Corner with a strange mechanical issue damaging his front wing.

The team were able to repair the minimal damage with Russell making it through into Q2. Later in the session, Colapinto also lost his car briefly into Becketts and did not make it through to Q2 as this was his final flying lap.

In the final seconds of the session, Gabriel Bortoleto sat 22nd without a time set and was able to pop up into P12, knocking out Esteban Ocon. With rumors swirling around Ocon's potential departure from Haas, this is not a positive result for the veteran driver.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.042 18. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +0.589 19. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.683 20. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +0.813 21. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +2.225 22. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +2.250

F1 British Grand Prix 2026: Q2 Results

Some of the 'top drivers' struggled throughout this Q2 session. First, Piastri complained consistently of grip around the track – keeping him in the drop zone for the majority of the session. He finished in P7 with his teammate in P9.

Then, after his incident in Q1, Russell shockingly jumped out of the car and had a physical seat swap within the car. It didn't seem to impact his performance, but this is highly unusual mid-session.

In the end, it was the Audi pair, the Williams pair, and the remaining Alpine and Haas that dropped out during Q2. Yet again, it seems that our usual suspects will vie for pole at Silverstone.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +0.032 12. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.634 13. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +0.647 14. Ollie Bearman / Haas +1.072 15. Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.194 16. Alex Albon / Williams +1.314

F1 British Grand Prix 2026: Q3 Results

Yet again, it is Kimi Antonelli on pole position in 2026, setting the first lap of Q3 with a time that was untouchable by the rest of the ten drivers. On the other side of the Mercedes garage, though, Russell struggled in his final lap – only improving on his third sector time.

Ferrari follows Antonelli in second and third place, as expected with the consistent pace of the Ferraris. Hamilton has looked strong all weekend and with his Barcelona Grand Prix win still fresh in the minds, is favorite to win this weekend.

Verstappen and both McLaren drivers seemed to struggle, more than half a second off the pace of not only Antonelli but the Ferraris. Verstappen was outqualified by his teammate, Isack Hadjar, for another time this season.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Lead [s] 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes - 2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.175 3. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.347 4. George Russell / Mercedes +0.370 5. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.635 6. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.766 7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.782 8. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.921 9. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +1.194 10. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.605

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone starts tomorrow, July 5th at 9AM ET and 1PM local (BST).