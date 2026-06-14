F1 Results from a Historic Barcelona Grand Prix 2026
The Barcelona-Catalunya circuit is an 'engineer's paradise' with an incredibly technical track, making it the perfect race to shake up the championship order. This is the home race for two of the drivers on the grid – Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz – who have both had a difficult qualifying prior to the race.
However, it is George Russell and Lewis Hamilton that everyone is watching in the front row. Kimi Antonelli didn't make the front row for the first time this season, but critically, his teammate George Russell has finally gained his 'mojo' back. Hamilton, similarly, has not started on the front row since Silverstone in 2024, when he was still at Mercedes.
In the end, it was Lewis Hamilton who took home the win, breaking Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes' streak of wins in 2026.
Tire Degradation Majorly Influences Strategy
The tire deg. is always a factor at Barcelona Catalunya, but the question prior to the race was whether this would be a 2-stop or 3-stop race. That answer became clear after just 11 laps when Hamilton, in second, escaped to the pits to ditch his soft tires.
Similarly, Russell dove in to cover off Hamilton, although there was speculation that Mercedes would run a different strategy. This pit cycle slashed his gap over Hamilton in half as both strapped on Hard tires that were expected to have a much longer life on track than soft or mediums.
At the halfway point, it became clear that Hamilton was counting on a 3-stop strategy, bolting on medium tires and pulling laps 1.3-1.5 seconds faster than Russell for the race lead. Really, though, the saving grace of Hamilton's 3-stop strategy came with a VSC stop.
Alonso's Retirement Makes Race Win
Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin continue to have terrible weekend after terrible weekend. Stroll retired just six laps into the Barcelona Grand Prix. Later, on Lap 40, Alonso met the exact same fate. He pulled off to the side in the grass at Turn 9.
This yellow flag and VSC were the moment that the race was decided. Russell and Antonelli had just pit for their 2-stop strategy prior to the VSC. Meanwhile, Hamilton was setting a blistering pace out front. Hamilton being able to pit under a VSC meant that he just saved approximately 10 seconds on his final tire change to hold the race lead.
Russell vs Antonelli
The Barcelona GP felt like a callback to the Canadian Grand Prix a few weeks ago. During the first half of the race, Russell led Hamilton and then Antonelli with healthy gaps. However, after the first pit cycles, Russell and Antonelli found themselves in lock-step.
Lap after lap as the two were next to each other, Antonelli consistently attacked Russell for track position. Antonelli was warned about track limits with a black-and-white flag, but that didn't do much to keep him from pushing his car to the limit to extend his championship gap over his teammate.
It took until Lap 61 for Antonelli to finally overtake Russell for P2 in the race. BUT on Lap 62, with Antonelli missing a piece of his front wing, his car suddenly stopped on track.
Mixed Day for Ferrari
At the exact same time, Antonelli retired from the grand prix. Charles Leclerc has a problem with his power steering and goes off track into the gravel. This was the end of the day for the second Ferrari as his teammate led the race.
As it turns out, Charles' incident and Antonelli's retirement handed the race to Lewis without a single incident. Hamilton may have won the race anyway, but the interruptions did not hurt, allowing him to finish with a nearly 20-second gap over George Russell.
This win signals that Ferrari could now be a real challenge for Mercedes if they can get both cars on technical terms with each other.
F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Results
Position
Driver / Team
Gap to Position [s]
1.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
-
2.
George Russell / Mercedes
+19.5
3.
Lando Norris / McLaren
+4.1
4.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+16.7
5.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+18.1
6.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
+49.1
7.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+31.0
8.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+13.9
9.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+2.0
10.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
+6.5
11.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
+31.6
12.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
+1.1
13.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
+31.2
14.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
+31.7
15.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
DNF
16.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
DNF
17.
Ollie Bearman / Haas
DNF
18.
Alex Albon / Williams
+6 Laps
19.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
DNF
20.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
DNF
21.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
DNF
22.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
DNF
This is the first all British Podium since the 1960s and Lewis Hamilton's first win for Ferrari.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.