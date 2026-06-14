F1 Results from a Historic Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

The Barcelona-Catalunya circuit is an 'engineer's paradise' with an incredibly technical track, making it the perfect race to shake up the championship order. This is the home race for two of the drivers on the grid – Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz – who have both had a difficult qualifying prior to the race.

However, it is George Russell and Lewis Hamilton that everyone is watching in the front row. Kimi Antonelli didn't make the front row for the first time this season, but critically, his teammate George Russell has finally gained his 'mojo' back. Hamilton, similarly, has not started on the front row since Silverstone in 2024, when he was still at Mercedes.

In the end, it was Lewis Hamilton who took home the win, breaking Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes' streak of wins in 2026.

Tire Degradation Majorly Influences Strategy

The tire deg. is always a factor at Barcelona Catalunya, but the question prior to the race was whether this would be a 2-stop or 3-stop race. That answer became clear after just 11 laps when Hamilton, in second, escaped to the pits to ditch his soft tires.

George Russell Mercedes | Mercedes-Benz Media

Similarly, Russell dove in to cover off Hamilton, although there was speculation that Mercedes would run a different strategy. This pit cycle slashed his gap over Hamilton in half as both strapped on Hard tires that were expected to have a much longer life on track than soft or mediums.

At the halfway point, it became clear that Hamilton was counting on a 3-stop strategy, bolting on medium tires and pulling laps 1.3-1.5 seconds faster than Russell for the race lead. Really, though, the saving grace of Hamilton's 3-stop strategy came with a VSC stop.

Alonso's Retirement Makes Race Win

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin continue to have terrible weekend after terrible weekend. Stroll retired just six laps into the Barcelona Grand Prix. Later, on Lap 40, Alonso met the exact same fate. He pulled off to the side in the grass at Turn 9.

May 23, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso (14)during the sprint race of the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

This yellow flag and VSC were the moment that the race was decided. Russell and Antonelli had just pit for their 2-stop strategy prior to the VSC. Meanwhile, Hamilton was setting a blistering pace out front. Hamilton being able to pit under a VSC meant that he just saved approximately 10 seconds on his final tire change to hold the race lead.

Russell vs Antonelli

The Barcelona GP felt like a callback to the Canadian Grand Prix a few weeks ago. During the first half of the race, Russell led Hamilton and then Antonelli with healthy gaps. However, after the first pit cycles, Russell and Antonelli found themselves in lock-step.

Lap after lap as the two were next to each other, Antonelli consistently attacked Russell for track position. Antonelli was warned about track limits with a black-and-white flag, but that didn't do much to keep him from pushing his car to the limit to extend his championship gap over his teammate.

May 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It took until Lap 61 for Antonelli to finally overtake Russell for P2 in the race. BUT on Lap 62, with Antonelli missing a piece of his front wing, his car suddenly stopped on track.

Mixed Day for Ferrari

At the exact same time, Antonelli retired from the grand prix. Charles Leclerc has a problem with his power steering and goes off track into the gravel. This was the end of the day for the second Ferrari as his teammate led the race.

As it turns out, Charles' incident and Antonelli's retirement handed the race to Lewis without a single incident. Hamilton may have won the race anyway, but the interruptions did not hurt, allowing him to finish with a nearly 20-second gap over George Russell.

May 23, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada sprint race at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

This win signals that Ferrari could now be a real challenge for Mercedes if they can get both cars on technical terms with each other.

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Results

Position Driver / Team Gap to Position [s] 1. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari - 2. George Russell / Mercedes +19.5 3. Lando Norris / McLaren +4.1 4. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +16.7 5. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +18.1 6. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +49.1 7. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +31.0 8. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +13.9 9. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +2.0 10. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +6.5 11. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +31.6 12. Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.1 13. Esteban Ocon / Haas +31.2 14. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +31.7 15. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari DNF 16. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes DNF 17. Ollie Bearman / Haas DNF 18. Alex Albon / Williams +6 Laps 19. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin DNF 20. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi DNF 21. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac DNF 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin DNF

This is the first all British Podium since the 1960s and Lewis Hamilton's first win for Ferrari.