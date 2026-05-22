F1 Sprint Qualifying Results and Report for the Canadian Grand Prix 2026

George Russell returned to form in fine style to take sprint pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Briton lapped the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1:12.965s to beat Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli by just 0.068s in a thrilling session.

Lando Norris recovered from a scrappy first SQ3 effort to take third on the grid as Mercedes' upgrade package asserted dominance over its rivals.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: SQ1 results

Two eliminations were confirmed even before sprint qualifying began, with Alex Albon and Liam Lawson forced to sit the session out.

Into the barriers for Fernando! 😳



Here is the moment that ended Alonso's SQ1 prematurely 👇#F1Sprint #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/1vOoRXYDKK — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2026

Albon crashed his Williams after hitting a marmot in practice, leading to extensive repair work for his mechanics, including a new power unit and gearbox. Lawson, meanwhile, ground to a halt in his Racing Bulls machine, with new components also needing to be fitted and taking him out of the reckoning.

That left four elimination spots for the rest of the field to fight to avoid, and with just under two minutes on the clock, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas were the occupants.

Their chances were majorly hindered when red flags were thrown with 1:46 left in SQ1 after Fernando Alonso locked up at Turn 3 and hit the barriers. It was an indignant end to the day for the Aston Martin veteran, having finished in the top 10 in practice.

After a considerable delay owing to barrier repairs, there was a flurry of activity as drivers tried to get a prime position at the end of the pitlane to improve their times.

Perez, Bottas and Gasly all failed to make the line in the race to beat the clock, with Stroll the only one of the bottom four to get an attempt in.

But with tire preparation compromised, there was no improvement to be made.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ2 [s] 17. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +0.130 18. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.482 19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.770 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +0.994 21. Alex Albon / Williams No Time 22. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls No Time

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: SQ2 results

The 10-minute middle segment saw cars remain on medium tires as stipulated by sprint rules and on this compound, at least, Lewis Hamilton was a match for the upgraded Mercedes.

Max Verstappen was sent out later by his Red Bull team but saw his first effort deleted for a track limits infringement at Turn 4. The four-time champion could only go ninth with his second attempt, leaving him vulnerable to late improvements. And while personal bests were set by those behind, none were enough to dispose of the Dutchman.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carlos Sainz took 10th late on to demote Nico Hulkenberg out of the shootout, the Audi driver just ahead of teammate Gabriel Bortoleto.

Franco Colapinto missed almost the entirety of practice but was able to go 13th for Alpine, with Haas duo Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman behind - the VF-26 not able to compete for the top 10 despite an update package.

Alonso did get through SQ1 but, after his crash, took no further part.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ3 [s] 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +0.048 12. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +0.080 13. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.155 14. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.381 15. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.758 16. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin No Time

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: SQ3 results

With SQ3 came the switch to soft tires, and Hamilton was the first to set a time. Neither Red Bull driver could jump ahead of the Ferrari driver, and neither could Norris, who went slower than Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, Oscar Piastri and Arvid Lindblad.

Charles Leclerc was next over the line and slotted seventh, ahead of Lindblad but behind Piastri, only after a huge slide at the final chicane.

Russell though was fastest of all after the first lap, though championship leader Antonelli couldn't oust the seven-time champion from the front row.

FRONT ROW START!!!!

George takes pole for tomorrow's sprint race and Kimi lines up alongside him in P2 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/BT2uQtMzLa — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 22, 2026

Hamilton, however, had begun a second attempt at the death of the session and set a purple first sector. Despite improving overall, he couldn't get ahead of Russell.

Norris was another improving after his nightmare first run, his second effort putting the McLaren onto the front row ahead of Hamilton's Ferrari, which was nudged down further by Piastri.

Antonelli was the last challenger for Russell, who by now had improved his original time, but while the Italian teenager jumped ahead of Mercedes' rivals, he narrowly missed out on sprint pole.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. George Russell / Mercedes 1:12.965 2. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.068 3. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.315 4. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.334 5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.361 6. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.445 7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.539 8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.640 9. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.772 10. Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.571