F1 Sprint Qualifying Results and Report for the Canadian Grand Prix 2026
George Russell returned to form in fine style to take sprint pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Briton lapped the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1:12.965s to beat Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli by just 0.068s in a thrilling session.
Lando Norris recovered from a scrappy first SQ3 effort to take third on the grid as Mercedes' upgrade package asserted dominance over its rivals.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: SQ1 results
Two eliminations were confirmed even before sprint qualifying began, with Alex Albon and Liam Lawson forced to sit the session out.
Albon crashed his Williams after hitting a marmot in practice, leading to extensive repair work for his mechanics, including a new power unit and gearbox. Lawson, meanwhile, ground to a halt in his Racing Bulls machine, with new components also needing to be fitted and taking him out of the reckoning.
That left four elimination spots for the rest of the field to fight to avoid, and with just under two minutes on the clock, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas were the occupants.
Their chances were majorly hindered when red flags were thrown with 1:46 left in SQ1 after Fernando Alonso locked up at Turn 3 and hit the barriers. It was an indignant end to the day for the Aston Martin veteran, having finished in the top 10 in practice.
After a considerable delay owing to barrier repairs, there was a flurry of activity as drivers tried to get a prime position at the end of the pitlane to improve their times.
Perez, Bottas and Gasly all failed to make the line in the race to beat the clock, with Stroll the only one of the bottom four to get an attempt in.
But with tire preparation compromised, there was no improvement to be made.
Position / Driver / Team
Gap to SQ2 [s]
17. Sergio Perez / Cadillac
+0.130
18. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+0.482
19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+0.770
20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
+0.994
21. Alex Albon / Williams
No Time
22. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
No Time
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: SQ2 results
The 10-minute middle segment saw cars remain on medium tires as stipulated by sprint rules and on this compound, at least, Lewis Hamilton was a match for the upgraded Mercedes.
Max Verstappen was sent out later by his Red Bull team but saw his first effort deleted for a track limits infringement at Turn 4. The four-time champion could only go ninth with his second attempt, leaving him vulnerable to late improvements. And while personal bests were set by those behind, none were enough to dispose of the Dutchman.
Carlos Sainz took 10th late on to demote Nico Hulkenberg out of the shootout, the Audi driver just ahead of teammate Gabriel Bortoleto.
Franco Colapinto missed almost the entirety of practice but was able to go 13th for Alpine, with Haas duo Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman behind - the VF-26 not able to compete for the top 10 despite an update package.
Alonso did get through SQ1 but, after his crash, took no further part.
Position / Driver / Team
Gap to SQ3 [s]
11. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
+0.048
12. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
+0.080
13. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+0.155
14. Esteban Ocon / Haas
+0.381
15. Oliver Bearman / Haas
+0.758
16. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
No Time
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: SQ3 results
With SQ3 came the switch to soft tires, and Hamilton was the first to set a time. Neither Red Bull driver could jump ahead of the Ferrari driver, and neither could Norris, who went slower than Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, Oscar Piastri and Arvid Lindblad.
Charles Leclerc was next over the line and slotted seventh, ahead of Lindblad but behind Piastri, only after a huge slide at the final chicane.
Russell though was fastest of all after the first lap, though championship leader Antonelli couldn't oust the seven-time champion from the front row.
Hamilton, however, had begun a second attempt at the death of the session and set a purple first sector. Despite improving overall, he couldn't get ahead of Russell.
Norris was another improving after his nightmare first run, his second effort putting the McLaren onto the front row ahead of Hamilton's Ferrari, which was nudged down further by Piastri.
Antonelli was the last challenger for Russell, who by now had improved his original time, but while the Italian teenager jumped ahead of Mercedes' rivals, he narrowly missed out on sprint pole.
Position / Driver / Team
Gap [s]
1. George Russell / Mercedes
1:12.965
2. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.068
3. Lando Norris / McLaren
+0.315
4. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+0.334
5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+0.361
6. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.445
7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+0.539
8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
+0.640
9. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
+0.772
10. Carlos Sainz / Williams
+1.571
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale