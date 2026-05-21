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F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Track Guide

Check out all the information you need to know about the Miami International Autodrome, the host circuit for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.
Ewan Gale|
Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) races during the F1 Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) races during the F1 Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Formula 1 returns to one of its most cherished venues as the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.

Named after the much-loved maverick after his death at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix, the circuit on the man-made island of Notre-Dame in Montreal has become a firm favorite since its first race in 1978, which was won by Villeneuve.

This year's event will be a sprint weekend as Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli aims to stretch his advantage at the top of the drivers' championship. Can anyone stop the Italian teenager?

Here's all the information you need on the Canadian GP host circuit.

Canadian Grand Prix Location

Location - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Notre-Dame Island, Montreal, Canada

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve History in F1

First race - 1978

Years held - 1978-1986, 1988-2019, 2022-present

Number of races - 44

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Corner by Corner

Montreal, Quebec, Canada; McLaren driver Lando Norris
Montreal, Quebec, Canada; McLaren driver Lando Norris | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Turns 1/2 - A tough opening to the lap that is often a magnet for drama. Turn 1 is a tight left-hander that follows a slight kink to the right, which switches direction into a looping right-hand hairpin that also has the pit exit feed out onto the track.

Turns 3/4 - A rise up a hill and another right kink leads into a tricky right-left chicane, with grass on the outside of Turn 3 and a concrete wall awaiting any errors at Turn 4.

Turn 5 - A kink to the left opens up the flat-out right-hander at Turn 5, which feeds directly into the next chicane.

Turns 6/7 - This time, to the left and then the right. Turn 6 is slower and has a larger radius than Turn 3, with the line needing to be compromised for Turn 7, which leads onto the back straight.

Turns 8/9 - Another right-left chicane which opens up on the exit. Much like Turn 4, however, a concrete wall lurks on the outside of Turn 9 to collect any cars off line and out of shape.

Turns 10/11 - An overtaking opportunity comes next at the acute Turn 10 hairpin, which once concluded the lap. This right-hander is traction critical on exit with a long straight following. Turn 11 is a kink to the left on exit that only poses an issue in the wet.

Turn 12 - A right-hand kink that leads onto the straight.

Turns 13/14 - The most iconic section of this circuit is the final chicane. A quick right-left that has the infamous Wall of Champions waiting to claim victims on the exit.

Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Facts

Most wins by a driver

Michael Schumacher - 7 wins

Lewis Hamilton - 7 wins

Nelson Piquet - 3 wins

Max Verstappen - 3 wins

Ayrton Senna - 2 wins

Sebastian Vettel - 2 wins

Most wins by a team

Ferrari - 11 wins

McLaren - 9 wins

Williams - 7 wins

Red Bull - 5 wins

Mercedes - 5 wins

Last 10 winners

2025 - George Russell

2024 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2023 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2019 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 – Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 – Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

Canadian Grand Prix fastest lap

In the circuit's current guise, Sebastian Vettel holds the outright lap record with his 2019 pole position time of 1:10.240s. Valtteri Bottas' lap of 1:13.078s is the fastest record race lap time.

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Published
Ewan Gale
EWAN GALE

Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.

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