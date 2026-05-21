F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Track Guide

Formula 1 returns to one of its most cherished venues as the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.

Named after the much-loved maverick after his death at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix, the circuit on the man-made island of Notre-Dame in Montreal has become a firm favorite since its first race in 1978, which was won by Villeneuve.

This year's event will be a sprint weekend as Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli aims to stretch his advantage at the top of the drivers' championship. Can anyone stop the Italian teenager?

Hitting up MTL this weekend 🤙



Bring on Canada! 🍁

🎨 x Juan Alcalá Lara pic.twitter.com/l43so4Kuzs — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 20, 2026

Here's all the information you need on the Canadian GP host circuit.

Canadian Grand Prix Location



Location - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Notre-Dame Island, Montreal, Canada



Circuit Gilles Villeneuve History in F1



First race - 1978



Years held - 1978-1986, 1988-2019, 2022-present



Number of races - 44



Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Corner by Corner



Montreal, Quebec, Canada; McLaren driver Lando Norris | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Turns 1/2 - A tough opening to the lap that is often a magnet for drama. Turn 1 is a tight left-hander that follows a slight kink to the right, which switches direction into a looping right-hand hairpin that also has the pit exit feed out onto the track.



Turns 3/4 - A rise up a hill and another right kink leads into a tricky right-left chicane, with grass on the outside of Turn 3 and a concrete wall awaiting any errors at Turn 4.



Turn 5 - A kink to the left opens up the flat-out right-hander at Turn 5, which feeds directly into the next chicane.



Turns 6/7 - This time, to the left and then the right. Turn 6 is slower and has a larger radius than Turn 3, with the line needing to be compromised for Turn 7, which leads onto the back straight.



Turns 8/9 - Another right-left chicane which opens up on the exit. Much like Turn 4, however, a concrete wall lurks on the outside of Turn 9 to collect any cars off line and out of shape.



Turns 10/11 - An overtaking opportunity comes next at the acute Turn 10 hairpin, which once concluded the lap. This right-hander is traction critical on exit with a long straight following. Turn 11 is a kink to the left on exit that only poses an issue in the wet.



Turn 12 - A right-hand kink that leads onto the straight.



Turns 13/14 - The most iconic section of this circuit is the final chicane. A quick right-left that has the infamous Wall of Champions waiting to claim victims on the exit.



Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Facts



Most wins by a driver



Michael Schumacher - 7 wins



Lewis Hamilton - 7 wins



Nelson Piquet - 3 wins



Max Verstappen - 3 wins



Ayrton Senna - 2 wins



Sebastian Vettel - 2 wins



Most wins by a team



Ferrari - 11 wins



McLaren - 9 wins



Williams - 7 wins



Red Bull - 5 wins



Mercedes - 5 wins



Last 10 winners



2025 - George Russell



2024 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2023 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2022 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2019 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2018 – Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari



2017 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2016 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2015 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2014 – Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull



Canadian Grand Prix fastest lap

In the circuit's current guise, Sebastian Vettel holds the outright lap record with his 2019 pole position time of 1:10.240s. Valtteri Bottas' lap of 1:13.078s is the fastest record race lap time.