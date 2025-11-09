F1 Standings After The 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Lando Norris has brought home yet another commanding victory in Brazil after a perfect weekend for the young McLaren Driver.
Norris claimed the maximum points this weekend earning 25 points in the race and eight points in the sprint, bringing his championship lead of just one point out of Mexico to a 36 point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri.
Piastri, on the other hand, received a 10-second time penalty for avoidable contact early in the race and was only able to finish 5th after qualifying directly behind Norris yesterday.
The real story today, though, is Max Verstappen's dominant rush to the podium. Verstappen qualified in P16 yesterday after the pace of the Red Bull shocked everyone. After starting from the pit lane, Verstappen was able to finish P3 and on the podium.
Kimi Antonelli has now added a second trophy to his collection. Both Antonelli and Russell had very strong and consistent drives, even after Antonelli's early contact caused by Piastri. This was a great result for Mercedes as they now stand solidly in 2nd place in the Constructors' standings.
On the other side of the coin, though, today was a horrible day for Hamilton and Leclerc of Ferrari. Leclerc was caught up in contact with Piastri and Antonelli, bringing out a Virtual Safety Car and ending his day. Meanwhile, Hamilton's lap 1 contact cost him his race, later retiring.
Gabriel Bortoleto joins the Ferrari pair on their 'no good, very bad day' after crashing for the second time this weekend and retiring from the race on the opening laps. This is Bortoleto's home race that he hopes to have a triumphant return to, next year.
Both VCARBs of Hadjar and Lawson held strong throughout the race, earning double points (P8 and P7, respectively) for both young drivers and shooting them ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors' standings.
Adding to the list of points hauls for some of our slower teams, Oliver Bearman has looked incredibly fast all weekend and finished in P6, tying him with Alonso in the standings. Similarly, Gasly was able to score a single point for Alpine in P10.
Aston Martin's Stroll and Alonso and Williams' Albon and Sainz, failed to score any points for their teams.
F1 Drivers' Standings after Sao Paulo GP - Race 21/24
Position/ Driver
Points
1. Lando Norris
390
2. Oscar Piastri
366
3. Max Verstappen
341
4. George Russell
276
5. Charles Leclerc
214
6. Lewis Hamilton
148
7. Kimi Antonelli
122
8. Alex Albon
73
9. Nico Hulkenberg
43
10. Isack Hadjar
43
11. Oliver Bearman
40
12. Fernando Alonso
40
13. Carlos Sainz
38
14. Liam Lawson
36
15. Lance Stroll
32
16. Esteban Ocon
30
17. Yuki Tsunoda
28
18. Pierre Gasly
22
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
19
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
F1 Constructors' Standings after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Position/ Team
Points
1. McLaren
756
2. Mercedes
398
3. Red Bull
369
4. Ferrari
362
5. Williams
111
6. VCARB
82
7. Aston Martin
72
8. Haas
70
9. Stake
62
10. Alpine
22
As the Championship Battle becomes clearer with Lando shooting ahead of Piastri and Verstappen in the points, it all comes down to the final three races and one sprint to determine our champion of 2025.
The Latest Formula 1 News
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.