F1 Standings After The 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Lando Norris has brought home yet another commanding victory in Brazil after a perfect weekend for the young McLaren Driver.

Norris claimed the maximum points this weekend earning 25 points in the race and eight points in the sprint, bringing his championship lead of just one point out of Mexico to a 36 point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri.

Piastri, on the other hand, received a 10-second time penalty for avoidable contact early in the race and was only able to finish 5th after qualifying directly behind Norris yesterday.

Last year at the United States Grand Prix it was a Ferrari 1-2 as Max Verstappen finished 3rd. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The real story today, though, is Max Verstappen's dominant rush to the podium. Verstappen qualified in P16 yesterday after the pace of the Red Bull shocked everyone. After starting from the pit lane, Verstappen was able to finish P3 and on the podium.

Kimi Antonelli has now added a second trophy to his collection. Both Antonelli and Russell had very strong and consistent drives, even after Antonelli's early contact caused by Piastri. This was a great result for Mercedes as they now stand solidly in 2nd place in the Constructors' standings.

On the other side of the coin, though, today was a horrible day for Hamilton and Leclerc of Ferrari. Leclerc was caught up in contact with Piastri and Antonelli, bringing out a Virtual Safety Car and ending his day. Meanwhile, Hamilton's lap 1 contact cost him his race, later retiring.

Oct 17, 2025; Austin, TX, USA; Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto (5) of Team Brazlil drives during practice for the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gabriel Bortoleto joins the Ferrari pair on their 'no good, very bad day' after crashing for the second time this weekend and retiring from the race on the opening laps. This is Bortoleto's home race that he hopes to have a triumphant return to, next year.

Both VCARBs of Hadjar and Lawson held strong throughout the race, earning double points (P8 and P7, respectively) for both young drivers and shooting them ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors' standings.

Adding to the list of points hauls for some of our slower teams, Oliver Bearman has looked incredibly fast all weekend and finished in P6, tying him with Alonso in the standings. Similarly, Gasly was able to score a single point for Alpine in P10.

Aston Martin's Stroll and Alonso and Williams' Albon and Sainz, failed to score any points for their teams.

F1 Drivers' Standings after Sao Paulo GP - Race 21/24

Position/ Driver Points 1. Lando Norris 390 2. Oscar Piastri 366 3. Max Verstappen 341 4. George Russell 276 5. Charles Leclerc 214 6. Lewis Hamilton 148 7. Kimi Antonelli 122 8. Alex Albon 73 9. Nico Hulkenberg 43 10. Isack Hadjar 43 11. Oliver Bearman 40 12. Fernando Alonso 40 13. Carlos Sainz 38 14. Liam Lawson 36 15. Lance Stroll 32 16. Esteban Ocon 30 17. Yuki Tsunoda 28 18. Pierre Gasly 22 19. Gabriel Bortoleto 19 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Position/ Team Points 1. McLaren 756 2. Mercedes 398 3. Red Bull 369 4. Ferrari 362 5. Williams 111 6. VCARB 82 7. Aston Martin 72 8. Haas 70 9. Stake 62 10. Alpine 22

As the Championship Battle becomes clearer with Lando shooting ahead of Piastri and Verstappen in the points, it all comes down to the final three races and one sprint to determine our champion of 2025.