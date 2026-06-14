F1 Standings After the Barcelona Grand Prix 2026
A historic result was achieved at the Barcelona Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton took home his 106th Formula 1 win, and his very first in a Ferrari. To add on to the accolades, it was also his first win since the 2024 British Grand Prix, when he was still with Mercedes.
This race may not have changed many positions in the Championship battles – both drivers' and constructors' – but it was extremely consequential to lay the groundwork for the rest of the 2026 season.
Without the points from Kimi Antonelli, who retired with just a few laps to go due to a power unit issue, Ferrari is within reach of a championship battle in both championships.
F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli's retirement from the Barcelona Grand Prix may not have done anything to his position in the Drivers' Championship, but it did cut down his gap to Lewis Hamilton from 66 points to 41 points. While this is only the seventh race of the season,2025 taught us that the points lead this early doesn't mean as much as some assume.
On the other side of the Ferrari garage, Leclerc had a solid points gap over McLaren prior to Monaco and Barcelona. However, with two retirements, Leclerc's gap to reigning champion Norris is only two points. He currently sits 40 points back from his teammate.
With another double-points weekend for both Alpine and Racing Bulls, our only order change moved Franco Colapinto one position up above the Haas of Oliver Bearman. Bearman started this season very strongly, but the Haas has struggled over the past couple of race weekends.
Critically, both Cadillac drivers, Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg, are still without points. Hulkenberg was on for a Top-10 finish but retired due to technical issues.
Position
Driver / Team
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
156
2.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
115
3.
George Russell / Mercedes
106
4.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
75
5.
Lando Norris / McLaren
73
6.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
68
7.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
55
8.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
41
9.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
34
10.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
26
11.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
19
12.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
18
13.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
12
14.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
6
15.
Alex Albon / Williams
5
16.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
3
17.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
2
18.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
1
19.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
0
20.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
0
21.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
0
22.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
0
F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Similar to the Drivers' Championship, no positions were shifted after the Barcelona Grand Prix. However, this race was critical for Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren at the front of the pack.
The gap between Mercedes and Ferrari would have been slashed if Leclerc had not retired seconds after Antonelli. However, as it stands, the gap was cut by seven points. Reliability issues have proved annoying and a significant handicap for either of the teams to make inroads on their gap.
Alpine and Racing Bulls, notably, both had double points weekends again. However, this didn't impact the race for fifth in the championship after Pierre Gasly's reinstated third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix post-fact.
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
262
2.
Ferrari
190
3.
McLaren
141
4.
Red Bull
89
5.
Alpine
60
6.
Racing Bulls
38
7.
Haas
21
8.
Williams
11
9.
Audi
2
10.
Aston Martin
1
11.
Cadillac
0
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.