F1 Standings After the Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

A historic result was achieved at the Barcelona Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton took home his 106th Formula 1 win, and his very first in a Ferrari. To add on to the accolades, it was also his first win since the 2024 British Grand Prix, when he was still with Mercedes.

This race may not have changed many positions in the Championship battles – both drivers' and constructors' – but it was extremely consequential to lay the groundwork for the rest of the 2026 season.

Without the points from Kimi Antonelli, who retired with just a few laps to go due to a power unit issue, Ferrari is within reach of a championship battle in both championships.

F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli's retirement from the Barcelona Grand Prix may not have done anything to his position in the Drivers' Championship, but it did cut down his gap to Lewis Hamilton from 66 points to 41 points. While this is only the seventh race of the season,2025 taught us that the points lead this early doesn't mean as much as some assume.

May 24, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

On the other side of the Ferrari garage, Leclerc had a solid points gap over McLaren prior to Monaco and Barcelona. However, with two retirements, Leclerc's gap to reigning champion Norris is only two points. He currently sits 40 points back from his teammate.

With another double-points weekend for both Alpine and Racing Bulls, our only order change moved Franco Colapinto one position up above the Haas of Oliver Bearman. Bearman started this season very strongly, but the Haas has struggled over the past couple of race weekends.

Critically, both Cadillac drivers, Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg, are still without points. Hulkenberg was on for a Top-10 finish but retired due to technical issues.

Position Driver / Team Points 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 156 2. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 115 3. George Russell / Mercedes 106 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 75 5. Lando Norris / McLaren 73 6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 68 7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 55 8. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 41 9. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 34 10. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 26 11. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 19 12. Oliver Bearman / Haas 18 13. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 12 14. Carlos Sainz / Williams 6 15. Alex Albon / Williams 5 16. Esteban Ocon / Haas 3 17. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 2 18. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 1 19. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 0 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 0 21. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 0 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Similar to the Drivers' Championship, no positions were shifted after the Barcelona Grand Prix. However, this race was critical for Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren at the front of the pack.

May 24, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) during the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The gap between Mercedes and Ferrari would have been slashed if Leclerc had not retired seconds after Antonelli. However, as it stands, the gap was cut by seven points. Reliability issues have proved annoying and a significant handicap for either of the teams to make inroads on their gap.

Alpine and Racing Bulls, notably, both had double points weekends again. However, this didn't impact the race for fifth in the championship after Pierre Gasly's reinstated third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix post-fact.

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 262 2. Ferrari 190 3. McLaren 141 4. Red Bull 89 5. Alpine 60 6. Racing Bulls 38 7. Haas 21 8. Williams 11 9. Audi 2 10. Aston Martin 1 11. Cadillac 0