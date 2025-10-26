F1 Standings After The Mexico Grand Prix 2025
Lando Norris’ commanding victory in Mexico has dramatically shaken up the Formula 1 championship standings.
The British driver claimed the maximum 25 points by securing pole position and steering clear of the first-lap Turn 1 drama involving Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen.
As a result of his dominant victory, he now holds a one-point lead over Oscar Piastri at the top of the championship, leading for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Piastri claimed fifth place after starting seventh, having recovered from ninth at the very start.
Leclerc held firm to secure second for Ferrari after a late virtual safety car halted Verstappen from overtaking, who displayed rapid pace in his second stint to catch up.
Oliver Bearman matched Haas’ best F1 result by finishing fourth, holding his own after early-race drama and securing his best-ever result in his rookie season. His teammate Esteban Ocon completed a double points finish for Haas after crossing the line in ninth.
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell sealed sixth and seventh for Mercedes, respectively, followed by Hamilton, who took eighth for Ferrari after a ten-second penalty for gaining an advantage early on.
Gabriel Bortoleto earned a singular point to add to his rookie tally, but his Sauber stablemate, Nico Hulkenberg, retired early on due to technical issues.
The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz endured a pointless Mexican Grand Prix, with Sainz retiring at the end of the race.
In addition, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, and Alpine failed to score any points with their drivers.
F1 Drivers' Standings after Mexico GP - Race 20/24
Drivers'
Points
1. Lando Norris
357
2. Oscar Piastri
356
3. Max Verstappen
321
4. George Russell
258
5. Charles Leclerc
210
6. Lewis Hamilton
146
7. Kimi Antonelli
97
8. Alex Albon
73
9. Nico Hulkenberg
41
10. Isack Hadjar
39
11. Carlos Sainz
38
12. Fernando Alonso
37
13. Lance Stroll
32
14. Oliver Bearman
32
15. Liam Lawson
30
16. Esteban Ocon
30
17. Yuki Tsunoda
28
18. Pierre Gasly
20
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
19
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
F1 Constructors' Standings after Mexico GP - Race 20/24
Constructors'
Points
C. McLaren
713
2. Ferrari
356
3. Mercedes
355
4. Red Bull
346
5. Williams
111
6. Racing Bulls
72
7. Aston Martin
69
8. Haas
62
9. Sauber
60
10. Alpine
20
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist who contributes to the San Francisco 49ers on SI and Grand Prix on SI. These roles encompass two of his biggest interests: San Francisco Bay Area sports and motorsports. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. In this role, he travels to various races to cover on the ground. His love for motorsport extends further after working at VAVEL USA as the Motorsport editor, working in a large team that covered a wide range of motorsports. Henry learned his trade as a journalist as he studied Multimedia Sports Journalism in 2023 at UCFB. He also works as a freelancer for GiveMeSport and SportsBoom, covering the Premier League and the NBA. Outside of work, Henry loves traveling, though his heart remains in San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal