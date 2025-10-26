F1 Standings After The Mexico Grand Prix 2025

Lando Norris’ commanding victory in Mexico has dramatically shaken up the Formula 1 championship standings.

The British driver claimed the maximum 25 points by securing pole position and steering clear of the first-lap Turn 1 drama involving Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen.

As a result of his dominant victory, he now holds a one-point lead over Oscar Piastri at the top of the championship, leading for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Piastri claimed fifth place after starting seventh, having recovered from ninth at the very start.

LANDO NORRIS SECURES A DOMINANT WIN!! 🏆👏



— Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2025

Leclerc held firm to secure second for Ferrari after a late virtual safety car halted Verstappen from overtaking, who displayed rapid pace in his second stint to catch up.

Oliver Bearman matched Haas’ best F1 result by finishing fourth, holding his own after early-race drama and securing his best-ever result in his rookie season. His teammate Esteban Ocon completed a double points finish for Haas after crossing the line in ninth.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell sealed sixth and seventh for Mercedes, respectively, followed by Hamilton, who took eighth for Ferrari after a ten-second penalty for gaining an advantage early on.

Gabriel Bortoleto earned a singular point to add to his rookie tally, but his Sauber stablemate, Nico Hulkenberg, retired early on due to technical issues.

The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz endured a pointless Mexican Grand Prix, with Sainz retiring at the end of the race.

In addition, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, and Alpine failed to score any points with their drivers.

F1 Drivers' Standings after Mexico GP - Race 20/24

Drivers' Points 1. Lando Norris 357 2. Oscar Piastri 356 3. Max Verstappen 321 4. George Russell 258 5. Charles Leclerc 210 6. Lewis Hamilton 146 7. Kimi Antonelli 97 8. Alex Albon 73 9. Nico Hulkenberg 41 10. Isack Hadjar 39 11. Carlos Sainz 38 12. Fernando Alonso 37 13. Lance Stroll 32 14. Oliver Bearman 32 15. Liam Lawson 30 16. Esteban Ocon 30 17. Yuki Tsunoda 28 18. Pierre Gasly 20 19. Gabriel Bortoleto 19 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after Mexico GP - Race 20/24

Constructors' Points C. McLaren 713 2. Ferrari 356 3. Mercedes 355 4. Red Bull 346 5. Williams 111 6. Racing Bulls 72 7. Aston Martin 69 8. Haas 62 9. Sauber 60 10. Alpine 20