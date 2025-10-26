Grand Prix

F1 Standings After The Mexico Grand Prix 2025

The latest drivers' and constructors' championship standings after Mexico.
Lando Norris’ commanding victory in Mexico has dramatically shaken up the Formula 1 championship standings.

The British driver claimed the maximum 25 points by securing pole position and steering clear of the first-lap Turn 1 drama involving Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen.

As a result of his dominant victory, he now holds a one-point lead over Oscar Piastri at the top of the championship, leading for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Piastri claimed fifth place after starting seventh, having recovered from ninth at the very start.

Leclerc held firm to secure second for Ferrari after a late virtual safety car halted Verstappen from overtaking, who displayed rapid pace in his second stint to catch up.

Oliver Bearman matched Haas’ best F1 result by finishing fourth, holding his own after early-race drama and securing his best-ever result in his rookie season. His teammate Esteban Ocon completed a double points finish for Haas after crossing the line in ninth.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell sealed sixth and seventh for Mercedes, respectively, followed by Hamilton, who took eighth for Ferrari after a ten-second penalty for gaining an advantage early on.

Gabriel Bortoleto earned a singular point to add to his rookie tally, but his Sauber stablemate, Nico Hulkenberg, retired early on due to technical issues.

The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz endured a pointless Mexican Grand Prix, with Sainz retiring at the end of the race.

In addition, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, and Alpine failed to score any points with their drivers.

F1 Drivers' Standings after Mexico GP - Race 20/24

Drivers'

Points

1. Lando Norris

357

2. Oscar Piastri

356

3. Max Verstappen

321

4. George Russell

258

5. Charles Leclerc

210

6. Lewis Hamilton

146

7. Kimi Antonelli

97

8. Alex Albon

73

9. Nico Hulkenberg

41

10. Isack Hadjar

39

11. Carlos Sainz

38

12. Fernando Alonso

37

13. Lance Stroll

32

14. Oliver Bearman

32

15. Liam Lawson

30

16. Esteban Ocon

30

17. Yuki Tsunoda

28

18. Pierre Gasly

20

19. Gabriel Bortoleto

19

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

F1 Constructors' Standings after Mexico GP - Race 20/24

Constructors'

Points

C. McLaren

713

2. Ferrari

356

3. Mercedes

355

4. Red Bull

346

5. Williams

111

6. Racing Bulls

72

7. Aston Martin

69

8. Haas

62

9. Sauber

60

10. Alpine

20

