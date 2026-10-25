F1 Standings and Results after the 2026 United States Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli took another step towards becoming Formula 1's youngest-ever champion with a commanding victory at the 2026 United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver led from pole to secure victory at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, leading Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to the chequered flag.

But the championship remains mathematically alive with teammate George Russell finishing eighth, though the title is all but Antonelli's unless the remarkable intervenes.

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the race IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Michael Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Antonelli made a blinding start to hold the lead as Verstappen dropped into the clutches of the Ferrari duo, who almost made contact at Turn 1.

Leclerc shrugged that off, though, to use extra battery in the sweepers and make a stunning move on the Red Bull into second, though the four-time champion soon made his way back past in the final sector.

Hadjar fell to fifth on the first lap while debris on the track after contact at the back triggered a very short virtual safety car period on lap two.

That short intervention gave the field a chance to settle down, with eyes turning to whether this would become a one- or two-stop race. Both Mercedes and McLarens started on mediums, with the rest of the frontrunners on softs.

Antonelli's harder tires weren't slowing him down, though - by lap five, he was two seconds up on Verstappen and the chasing pack, with that gap only increasing.

Neither McLaren was able to get ahead of Russell at the start of the race, but a conversation on lap seven led to a position switch between the Papaya squad, with Lando Norris going ahead of Oscar Piastri by virtue of team orders.

To help the outgoing champion, Russell was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on lap one, where he made contact with Australian Piastri.

Red Bull pulled the trigger with Verstappen on lap 13, as soon as the leading pack had cleared a pitstop window over ninth-placed Liam Lawson. The Dutchman returned to the track on soft tires, trying to force Mercedes into a corner.

Verstappen pits from P2! 🔧



Will Antonelli have to respond to prevent an undercut? 👀#F1 #USGP | LAP 14/56 pic.twitter.com/OIN5DNrMon — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2026

Ferrari did the same with Hamilton a lap later, albeit with a change to medium tires. Crucially, the Briton emerged behind Lawson, adding to his workload.

The power of the undercut was clear, though, as Hamilton immediately made his way past the Racing Bull, and Verstappen overtook Piastri, who stopped at the end of lap 15 anyway, along with Leclerc.

While Leclerc came out in clean air ahead of Hamilton, he was five seconds down on Verstappen while Piastri dropped into a gaggle of cars, behind Arvid Lindblad, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Lawson.

The McLaren - and teammate Norris, who went another lap further - switched to hards, seemingly attempting a one-stop race.

Verstappen was four laps into his tires by the time he began taking chunks out of Antonelli's lead, but those chunks were sizable, to the tune of a second per lap. But with the Italian on mediums, Mercedes refused to bite and make a retaliatory stop.

More progress was made for the #3 on lap 19, and Russell was next to be easily disposed of, leaving Verstappen with Hadjar between him and Antonelli. It meant that the leader would come out behind his rival when the stop would inevitably come.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The fastest man on track was Leclerc with his new mediums. By the time he made his move on Russell, he had taken a second out of Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver pitted at the end of lap 22 to serve his penalty, crucially for his waning championship hopes, he emerged behind Lawson and Gasly in 10th, albeit with much fresher tires.

When Verstappen made his way onto the back of teammate Hadjar, he was understandably let through with relative ease, with Leclerc not far behind.

Lap 24 was when Mercedes decided to bring Antonelli in for his stop. Hards were fitted, but he came out behind Verstappen, yet-to-pit Hadjar, and Leclerc, albeit likely to retake the lead when those ahead pitted again.

Leclerc didn't find passing Hadjar as easy as Verstappen had done before, the Frenchman defending valiantly to buy his teammate time. Hadjar pitted at the end of the lap, by which time the Ferrari had lost north of half a second.

When the halfway stage was reached, Verstappen led Leclerc and Antonelli, but only 3.5s separated the trio. But both Red Bulls were starting to suffer from issues, explaining why Leclerc was closing in on the lead.

"It's undriveable"



Max Verstappen feels something is wrong with his Red Bull, and his engineer reveals there is an engine braking issue! 😳#F1 #USGP | LAP 31/56 pic.twitter.com/urz8xi2avL — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2026

A pitstop followed for Verstappen on lap 31, but his mood would not have been improved by a small delay. He returned on a set of mediums and behind Norris in fourth, while Antonelli swept past Leclerc on the following lap into Turn 12 to retake the lead.

The race was now all about whether Verstappen could use the fresher, softer tires in the latter part of the chase to hunt down Antonelli for the win.

Leclerc pitted from second with 17 laps left of the 56, returning in fourth, nine seconds down on Verstappen. Norris was up to second on his strategy but faced a difficult task in holding off the charging Red Bull and Ferrari for a podium.

The chase for Antonelli was dying out for Verstappen as he crept towards Norris, but Leclerc behind was flying on his new tires. The Monegasque had taken some five seconds off the deficit in four laps.

After five laps staring at the back of the McLaren, Verstappen still couldn't get through and Leclerc had now joined the battle. Worse for Red Bull was the fact that Hamilton was closing as well, albeit still nine seconds down the road with 10 laps remaining.

Verstappen finally made the move with a brilliant late pass into T1 on lap 47, holding off Leclerc in the process and leaving Norris between the pair. Leclerc pounced in the final sector to restart his pursuit of second place.

When the 2024 US Grand Prix winner got to the back of the Red Bull, the move was easy, with overtake mode enabled into T12.

Leclerc wasn't the only flying Ferrari, with Hamilton getting past Norris for fourth. But his quest for the podium was scuppered by a VSC on lap 51, as Valtteri Bottas pulled to the inside at T10 with an engine issue.

⚠️ VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ⚠️



Valtteri Bottas has stopped his Cadillac on track#F1 #USGP | LAP 52/56 pic.twitter.com/r4nTUbFQSu — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2026

The VSC cleared midway through lap 53, allowing three and a half laps of green flag racing to the end. It rather took the sting out of the end of the race, however, though nothing was ever going to trouble Antonelli.

The Italian took the flag from Leclerc and Verstappen, with Hamilton and Norris fourth and fifth.

Hadjar was sixth to split the McLarens, while Piastri held off a sustained assault from Russell for seventh. His eighth was enough to mathematically keep the championship race alive until Mexico.

Lawson was easily the best of the rest at the top of the midfield to take two points for ninth, with Gasly rounding out the top 10 for Alpine.

F1 race results for the United States Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver / Team 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 2 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 4 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 5 Lando Norris / McLaren 6 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 7 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 8 George Russell / Mercedes 9 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 10 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 11 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 12 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 13 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 14 Esteban Ocon / Haas 15 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 16 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 17 Alex Albon / Williams 18 Carlos Sainz / Williams 19 Sergio Perez / Cadillac DNF Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac DNF Franco Colapinto / Alpine DNF Oliver Bearman / Haas

F1 standings after the United States Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver Points 1 Kimi Antonelli 365 2 George Russell 242 3 Lewis Hamilton 241 4 Max Verstappen 236 5 Charles Leclerc 232 6 Lando Norris 211 7 Oscar Piastri 144 8 Isack Hadjar 105 9 Liam Lawson 77 10 Pierre Gasly 42 11 Arvid Lindblad 38 12 Franco Colapinto 27 13 Oliver Bearman 23 14 Nico Hulkenberg 13 15 Gabriel Bortoleto 10 16 Esteban Ocon 7 17 Fernando Alonso 7 18 Carlos Sainz 7 19 Alex Albon 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda 1 21 Lance Stroll 0 22 Valtteri Bottas 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 United States Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 605 2 Ferrari 474 3 McLaren 355 4 Red Bull 355 5 Racing Bulls 102 6 Alpine 69 7 Haas 30 8 Audi 23 9 Williams 12 10 Aston Martin 7 11 Cadillac 0