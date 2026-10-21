MGM Resorts Unveils Pop-Up and Activation Calendar for the Fourth Las Vegas GP

One major highlight of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is that the Strip transforms into Formula 1 'paradise'. Fans can not enter a hotel or resort on the Strip full of F1 experiences, show cars, and maybe even run into a driver.

At the helm of this "F1 takeover" of Las Vegas is MGM Resorts. Year after year, they curate a lineup of racing, culinary, fashion, and art activations, "bringing together incredible sports, luxury hospitality and entertainment," alongside global brands.

The focus on partners allows MGM Resorts to make each year bigger, better, and more expansive for F1 fans of all eras. This year, that becomes even more true with a pointed focus on consumer brands looking to connect with the heavily engaged Formula 1 audience.

MGM is locked in for the long term with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, extending their role as a Founding Partner of the race through 2030. Brands may come and go each year, but MGM Resorts remains the center of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race week. Without further ado, here is their list of curated events for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Bellagio

Ferrari Boutique - Ferrari's annual race-week shop will sell exclusive items and one-of-a-kind clothing items that will only be available at the Bellagio. Open daily during race week from 10 AM to 7 PM.

The Paddock Journal x Lytedust Pop-Up - This retail pop-up will be hosted on the Bellagio Promenade with curated F1-focused brands, exclusive releases, and surprises for F1 fans. It will run November 19- 22 during race week from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Shoey Bar - The annual fan-favorite Shoey Bar returns with live music, cocktails and limited-edition 'shoey's' that will hold Bellagio fountain water. Plus, they have added The Lid punchbowl and The Kit caviar service in race helmets. The Shoey Bar is open November 19-21 from 12 PM - 'late'.

Shoey Bar at the Bellagio | Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Yoroniku x Shingo Gokan at Yellowtail (& Yellowtail Late Nights) - Tokyo's Yoroniku takes over the Yellowtail restaurant with cocktail pairings by Shingo Gokan for one night on November 19th. Reservations are available through the Bellagio website. Additionally, Yellowtail will stay open until 3 AM on Friday and Saturday for patio views of the Bellagio Fountains with a $150 minimum spend.

Wine Tastings at Michael Mina - Each night of the Grand Prix weekend, there will be curated wine tastings by Silver Oak, Williams Selyem, and Quintessa from 2 pm to 3 pm. There are 30 guests per day at $145 for one day or $399 for all three.

Superbueno at The Vault - New York's Superbueno is bringing cocktails and late-night bites to the Bellagio, November 19-21 from 5 pm to midnight.

Harvest Prix Fixe and Social Hour - Harvest will serve a two-course race-weekend prix fixe menu with a lounge containing curated food and cocktails. The lounge will be open November 19-21 with various open/ close times and reservations available on the Bellagio website.

The Aria

Smooth Operator Lounge - The Carlos Sainz- inspired lounge is returning for another year at Proper Eats in the Aria. It will feature custom apparel, themed cocktails, and an appearance from Carlos himself! The lounge is open throughout race week.

Carlos Sainz - Smooth Operator Lounge - ARIA | Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Easy's Cocktail Lounge - Located directly next to the Smooth Operator Lounge, Easy's will offer fans live music and a speakeasy-style VIP experience. The lounge is open throughout race week.

The Auction by Google Play - Google is entering the activation list this year with a giant "gacha game" at Iris to earn auction tokens, customize model cars, and build keychain charms. The lounge will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm. Friday will have a live auction (6 pm - 8 pm) and will be open from 12 pm - 8 pm, with priority admission for Google Play Points members.

The Cosmopolitan

TGR Haas F1 Team Show Car and Memorabilia - For another year, Haas will have a race car and memorabilia display 24/7 on Level 2 of the Chelsea Tower from November 16-22. There will be a first-come, first-served meet-and-greet on November 18th, with time and drivers TBD.

Live Art with Armin Flossdorf - For another year, next to the Haas display, there will be live painting and a gallery on Level 2 of the Chelsea Tower. The live painting will occur November 18-21 from 2 pm - 5 pm.

The Bumbys - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Boulevard Tower OpenInkStand Sketching and The Bumbys - There are two more interactive art activations. Schin Loong will create hand-painted sketches of guests from November 20-21, 5 PM - 9 PM on Level 3 of the Boulevard Tower (free). Just below, The Bumbys will type up personalized "Fair and Honest Appraisals of Your Appearance" from November 20-21, 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM on Level 2 of the Boulevard Tower.

Race Weekend Digital Art and Curated Art Helmets - The Cosmopolitan will have race-inspired artwork and displays in its lobby from November 9-22. Additionally, a collection of race helmets has been turned into artwork by Las Vegas artists that will be on display from November 16-22.

Lights Out at Momofuku - This Las Vegas staple will serve a four-course steakhouse-style prix fixe menu with king crab "Louie" and Australian Wagyu New York Strip, plus a roaming caviar cart. This will be available all three nights of race weekend.

Race to Taste at Wicked Spoon - The buffet will serve dishes inspired by the race host cities on the F1 calendar from November 16 -20. Las Vegas residents will get 2-for-1 deals and front-of-the-line access.

Park MGM

Pepsi Flavor Circuit - Signature bites from Las Vegas restaurants will be paired with Pepsi drinks, live mixology, live DJs, and celebrity appearances. It will be held at 3758 Las Vegas Boulevard, adjacent to Park MGM, from November 19-21, 12 pm to 8 pm.

Employees Only at Reserve Bar - The NYC and West Village staple speakeasy is making its debut with cocktails, resident DJs, burlesque, and a psychic booth. It will be open from November 18- 22, 7 PM to 2 AM, with reservations through SevenRooms.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be hosted on Saturday, November 21, at 11 PM ET (8 PM Local, PT).