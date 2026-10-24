F1 Qualifying Results for the 2026 United States Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli pulled out a stellar lap in Q3 to clinch a surprise pole position at the United States Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 championship leader had seemed an unlikely polesitter at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with Mercedes seemingly behind Ferrari and Red Bull in practice.

But the Italian set the benchmark to finish 0.179s faster than Max Verstappen to secure a first pole since the Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli can claim his maiden F1 drivers' title if he wins on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton fifth or lower and George Russell ninth or lower, and while the Ferrari driver's qualifying matches what is needed, the second Mercedes managed sixth. If Russell can at least hold position in the race, then the championship race will roll on to Mexico.

Norris fastest in Q1, Alonso escapes fiery scare

Valtteri noted a small fire at the back of Fernando's car at pit exit 🫨



But it seems the Aston Martin driver got going after this to complete a lap to get him through into Q2 👀#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/bo7f9eH1cQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2026

Lando Norris was fastest in Q1 to break Ferrari's dominance over the weekend up to that point, but as always, the focus was on the bottom section of the field to see who would progress to Q2.

Both Mercedes drivers and Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri opted to save a set of soft tires and instead run on mediums, finding safe passage to Q2.

Crucially, both Alpine drivers leaped out of the drop zone at the end of the opening session - albeit Pierre Gasly had to overcome a laptime deletion early on, having fallen foul of track limits at Turn 9.

Those improvements left Esteban Ocon out at Haas' home race, missing out to Fernando Alonso by 2.901s when the chequered flag fell, even after the Spaniard seemed to have fire burning at the back of his Aston Martin.

His teammate Lance Stroll was 18th fastest, ahead of Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, the latter unhappy with a "s--- show" across the session. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas brought up the rear for Cadillac.

Verstappen sets daunting marker in Q2, Racing Bulls scrape through

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Charles Leclerc returned to the top of the times in Q2, though it was Verstappen's sole effort on a set of used tires that caught the eye. The Dutchman wound up fourth but within three-tenths of the Ferrari driver's new-tire run, setting up a tantalizing battle in Q3.

In the battle for a top 10 spot, Racing Bulls teammates Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson left it to the end to squeeze into Q3 alongside the top-four teams, to the agony of Gasly, who had himself popped above the parapet moments before.

The Italian Grand Prix polesitter was 11th fastest, only 0.022s slower than Lawson, with Nico Hulkenberg 12th despite a healthy tow from Audi teammate Gabriel Bortoleto.

Oliver Bearman had gone 13th for Haas but lost time for exceeding track limits at Turn 11, dropping him down to 16th in the session. Bortoleto and Colapinto both moved up one spot as a result but dropped to the back of the grid with penalties for power unit component changes, while Alonso showed no ill effects from the earlier fire to set a lap time and go 15th.

Antonelli takes pole from the clouds, Ferraris drop off

When it came down to the pole shootout, it was Antonelli who found the time to clinch the top spot.

It was typical of the performances that have seen the young Italian assume his commanding championship position, usurping the Ferraris and Verstappen, who had been the most likely polesitters across the practice sessions and opening two rounds of qualifying.

Verstappen did end up second as drivers struggled for improvement on the final runs, with Isack Hadjar third in the second Red Bull.

Leclerc could muster only fourth despite his early promise, starting just ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who, to his credit, did find legal improvement on his final lap.

Norris had taken sixth fastest but lost his final lap to a track-limit transgression, promoting Russell to sixth, ahead of Piastri. Outgoing champion Norris was ultimately eighth.

Lindblad was the slowest to set a time in Q3, but will take a grid penalty for his own power unit changes, while teammate Lawson opted not to run and save tires for the race.

F1 United States Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying Results

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 1:34.035 2 Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.179 3 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.215 4 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.232 5 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.276 6 George Russell / Mercedes +0.441 7 Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.768 8 Lando Norris / McLaren +1.014 9 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls* +2.014 10 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls No Time 11 Pierre Gasly / Alpine Q2 12 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi Q2 13 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi* Q2 14 Franco Colapinto / Alpine * Q2 15 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin Q2 16 Oliver Bearman / Haas Q2 17 Esteban Ocon / Haas Q1 18 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin Q1 19 Carlos Sainz / Williams Q1 20 Alex Albon / Williams Q1 21 Sergio Perez / Cadillac Q1 22 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac Q1

* Driver will take a grid penalty for new power unit components