F1 United States Grand Prix 2025: Results And Report As Championship Race Heats Up

Max Verstappen took a weekend sweep with domination in the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was undisturbed at the head of affairs to further cut the gap to McLaren duo Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri in the race for the Formula 1 drivers' title, though the Briton was able to limit the damage in second and close in on his teammate.

That was only after a thrilling race-long duel with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the runners-up spot.

Leclerc thwarts Norris

Verstappen had the perfect start from pole to take the high ground into Turn 1, with Norris left to fight Leclerc off.

The Ferrari driver was the only driver in the top 15 to start with the soft tires and put the grip advantage to good use, jumping ahead of the Briton into second.

That was crucial as it gave Verstappen an instant buffer with Norris clambering on the back of Leclerc to try and get through in the early stages, joined by Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari.

By lap five, Leclerc was three seconds down on Verstappen and holding Norris up, with the McLaren failing two laps in a row to get by at Turn 12.

There was relative order before Kimi Antonelli was hit by Carlos Sainz at Turn 15 on lap six, and though the Mercedes was rotated, he was able to continue.

Carlos Sainz is OUT after making contact with Kimi Antonelli! 💥



Here's what happened... 👇#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/OIIUH031CO — Formula 1 (@F1) October 19, 2025

The damage was too severe for Sainz to continue, however, and with his car parked on the side of the road, the virtual safety car was thrown.

The Spaniard's teammate Alex Albon took the chance to switch from the hards to mediums after a spin of his own on the first lap, trying to make up for lost time.

Strategy takes front of stage

Under the VSC Leclerc somehow found two seconds on Norris to extend the gap, with the Briton falling into the clutches of Hamilton behind.

Neither McLaren was happy with the state of their front left tires, as a switch to strategy plan B was suggested, but Norris was still able to close back up to Leclerc's gearbox.

A renewed attack came on Lap 15 as Norris went outside at Turn 12. Leclerc held him off and managed to pre-empt the Briton's switchback move, allowing Verstappen to stretch his advantage to over six seconds.

More concerning for Norris was that he already had two warnings for track limits against his name. Another infringement came and a warning flag when he again went side-by-side with the Ferrari on lap 19, leaving him on the cusp of a penalty as his frustrations grew.

On lap 21 the job was finally completed as Norris breezed past with DRS, albeit now facing a deficit of 10 seconds to the race lead.

Leclerc then had to replicate his defense with teammate Hamilton before pitting at the end of lap 22.

By lap 30 others began to pit from the top 10, opening up the chance for those starting on mediums to think about stopping.

That's precisely what Piastri did to try and ward off the threat of an undercut from George Russell as his damage limitation continued.

Hamilton followed and then Norris another lap later, though another slow stop from McLaren meant he came out further behind Leclerc than he would have expected.

Leclerc and Norris fight continues

Verstappen's dominance out in front was underlined by the fact that he left the pits on lap 34 as Russell, who had cycled through to second, entered pitlane, emerging on his softs six seconds ahead of Leclerc.

It looked like a safety car was on the cards as Oliver Bearman spun over the grass at Turn 14 and 15 as he tried to attack Yuki Tsunoda, the Haas rookie, complaining about the Japanese moving under braking.

The Briton fell behind Nico Hulkenberg to ninth but somehow avoided collecting Tsunoda as he came back onto the circuit.

Up at the front, Norris was flying up to the back of Leclerc, but a massive slide at Turn 19 will have given him a fright.

The difference in grip was clear as he pulled his way towards the back of the SF-25, but much like the opening exchanges, getting past was another challenge. After three laps underneath the gearbox, Norris complained that "the tires are gone," which would have been music to the ears of Ferrari's pitwall.

Verstappen also began complaining about his softs, but with a seven-second buffer, there was no need for alarm.

After dropping back by a few seconds to allow his tires to cool down and get through a graining phase on his rubber, Norris came back at Leclerc for a challenge in the final seven laps.

A huge lunge came at Turn 1 on lap 51, and though he couldn't get it slowed down enough to stay ahead on the exit, Norris clinched second with a move at Turn 12.

LAP 51/56



Norris sends it at Turn 1, however, Leclerc does the switcheroo... 🤯



But Norris gets it done on the back straight, into P2! #F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/NEYt8YC3RQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 19, 2025

That's how the order would stay, with Verstappen comfortably ahead of Norris and Leclerc.

Hamilton didn't have the pace to stay with the top three but enjoyed a positive race for fourth ahead of Piastri, who will quickly want to forget about this weekend.

George Russell was relatively anonymous in sixth, while Tsunoda was impressive in rising from 13th to seventh for Red Bull.

Hulkenberg took points to compensate for his sprint heartache in eighth, with Bearman and Fernando Alonso rounding out the top 10.

Liam Lawson was ahead of Lance Stroll and Antonelli, who finished with the fastest lap, but was hindered too much by his early collision with Sainz.

Albon led home Esteban Ocon and Isack Hadjar, with the final three to finish coming in the form of Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly.

F1 Results for the United States Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver / Team 1 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 2 Lando Norris / McLaren 3 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 4 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 5 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 6 George Russell / Mercedes 7 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 8 Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 9 Oliver Bearman / Haas 10 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 11 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 12 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 13 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 14 Alex Albon / Williams 15 Esteban Ocon / Haas 16 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 17 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 18 Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 19 Pierre Gasly / Alpine DNF Carlos Sainz / Williams