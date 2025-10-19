F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 Starting Grid

Max Verstappen starts the United States Grand Prix from pole position as his quest for an unlikely fifth Formula 1 world championships continue.

The Red Bull driver dominated qualifying to head McLaren's Lando Norris to replicate the front row from last year's event at the Circuit of the Americas.

Charles Leclerc lines-up third for Ferrari as the Scuderia found pace late on Saturday, with Lewis Hamilton in fifth and separated from his teammate by Singapore winner George Russell in the Mercedes.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri has had a nightmareish weekend and could only qualify sixth and finds himself in the Turn 1 danger zone, hoping to avoid the contact that saw him fall out of the sprint on Saturday.

Row four is taken up by two rookies in Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Haas' Oliver Bearman - the duo having had an exhillarating battle in the 19-lap event before the Briton was given a penalty for running off-track and gaining a lasting advantage - dropping to last in the sprint classification.

Carlos Sainz followed up his sprint third with a Q3 appearance for Williams and lines up ahead of compatriot Fernando Alonso, who is tenth for Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg was unable to replicate his sprint qualifying effort and was the fastest of those to fall in Q2, lining up alongside Liam Lawson's Racing Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda's struggles continued as the Red Bull driver could muster only 13th, ahead of Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto - the Frenchman ahead of his teammate for the first time in three races.

Gabriel Bortoleto is 16th in the second Sauber ahead of Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon, who lost his time in Q1 after violating track limits.

Lance Stroll was given a penalty for hitting Ocon's Haas in the sprint but qualified at the back anyway, while Isack Hadjar has been given permission to start despite failing to set a lap.

The Racing Bulls rookie crashed heavily on the very first flying lap of qualifying at Turn 6, leading to an extensive rebuild.

Check out the full starting grid as confirmed by the FIA below!

F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 starting grid with penalties applied

Position Driver / Team 1 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 2 Lando Norris / McLaren 3 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 4 George Russell / Mercedes 5 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 6 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 7 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 8 Oliver Bearman / Haas 9 Carlos Sainz / Williams 10 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 11 Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 12 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 13 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 14 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 15 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 16 Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 17 Esteban Ocon / Haas 18 Alex Albon / Williams 19 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 20 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls