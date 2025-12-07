Starting Grid For The 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 is set for a thrilling season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with all three championship protagonists together at the front of the grid.
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen by 12 points and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by 16, knowing that a podium will suffice if he wants to secure a maiden world championship title.
But it's Verstappen who took a dominant pole position on Saturday at the Yas Marina Circuit and the Red Bull driver will lead Norris down to the first corner in what is set to be a blockbuster start.
Piastri is right in tow from third on the grid, no doubt hoping to follow Verstappen into Turn 1 and ahead of Norris.
George Russell could be a spoiler in the race, starting fourth for Mercedes and knowing that the Silver Arrows' race pace was strong throughout practice. He could be Norris' biggest enemy.
Ferrari has endured another difficult weekend but somehow, Charles Leclerc was able to get his car onto the third row of the grid, qualifying fifth ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who again shone over one lap.
Gabriel Bortoleto put in a fine performance to qualify seventh on the last weekend in F1 for the Sauber name - founder Peter Sauber in attendance as the team prepares to transition to the Audi works team for 2026.
Esteban Ocon put a difficult run against Haas teammate Oliver Bearman behind him to close out his qualifying efforts for the year out with eighth on the grid, one place ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who was announced as a 2026 Red Bull driver ahead of the weekend.
The driver he is replacing, Yuki Tsunoda, rounds out the top 10 on the starting grid after having his final effort deleted in Q3 - aiding teammate Verstappen on his first run.
Bearman was 11th in the second Haas ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz, while Liam Lawson followed in the second Racing Bull.
Kimi Antonelli was disappointed to take only 14th on the grid in the second Mercedes and faces a mountain to climb for points.
Lance Stroll was 15th in the second Aston Martin ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who became the first full-time Ferrari driver to be knocked out in Q1 three times in a row.
Alex Albon follows in 17th, with Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto completing the grid.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Starting grid
Position
Driver
1
Max Verstappen
2
Lando Norris
3
Oscar Piastri
4
George Russell
5
Charles Leclerc
6
Fernando Alonso
7
Gabriel Bortoleto
8
Esteban Ocon
9
Isack Hadjar
10
Yuki Tsunoda
11
Oliver Bearman
12
Carlos Sainz
13
Liam Lawson
14
Kimi Antonelli
15
Lance Stroll
16
Lewis Hamilton
17
Alex Albon
18
Nico Hulkenberg
19
Pierre Gasly
20
Franco Colapinto
