Fernando Alonso Reacts To Aston Martin's Seismic Newey F1 Move

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has reacted to the news that technical guru Adrian Newey will take over as the squad's team principal.



Silverstone-based Aston Martin revealed the management switch-up ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, with Newey moving into the role for the 2026 season, having initially joined early in the current campaign following his departure from Red Bull.



Incumbent team principal Andy Cowell will remain with the team, becoming chief strategy officer as it embraces its new era as a works outfit with new power unit supplier Honda.



Speaking at the Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar sprint weekend, Alonso said, per RacingNews365: "It is good news.



"He was managing the technical development of the car, but also the team and taking care of the areas we needed to reinforce, so internally, he was doing a lot of the management, and Andy was doing a lot of the management on the engine side and engine integration to the chassis.



"So maybe it was a normal logical step, so in 2026, we have the two best people, one doing the chassis and one doing the engine integration. We have a very strong leader with Lawrence, so between the three of them, we are in good hands."

It will be Newey's first foray into a team principal role, having been focused on the technical and design aspects of the sport in a hugely successful career that has taken in championship glory with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.



Citing how the switch-up will impact Aston Martin's fortunes, Alonso pointed to Newey's working methods as a reason to be excited for the future.



"With Adrian, there is only one style, which is performance; there is no other work. There is just the unlimited search for performance and perfection," the two-time champion explained. "He is a great competitor, a great leader, so the whole team, and it is not that we are not into the performance direction now, it will become even more extreme.



"We cannot forget this team is still very new. The team grew up quickly in the last two or three years, so a lot of our employees are new to the sport, and these young, energetic people need the guidance of Adrian and these great leaders to teach them how to succeed in Formula 1.

"We have two of the most successful individuals ever in the sport, Andy Cowell and Adrian Newey."