Fernando Alonso Slams Lewis Hamilton Over Brake Issues During Heated Team Radio

Fernando Alonso didn’t mince his words after the Singapore GP, taking aim at Lewis Hamilton’s brake issues.

The Aston Martin driver finished eighth in the 62-lap race but was left frustrated by Hamilton’s actions in the closing stages.

Alonso questioned whether Hamilton should've been able to continue

Scuderia Ferrari

Alonso crossed the line in eighth, just behind Hamilton's Ferrari, after catching up to the British driver in the final few laps. Hamilton had been battling his Mercedes successor, Kimi Antonelli, for fifth, but his brakes stopped working and he proceeded to continue racing for the final laps on track.

Alonso didn’t hold back on the cool-down lap, criticizing Hamilton for racing on with almost no brakes and putting others at risk.

“Oh, f***ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f***ing believe it, I cannot f***ing believe it. I mean, I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes? Oh, he should…”

His engineer replied: “Yeah, no, no, we are looking to, we agree, we're checking track limits and stuff as well. You see, there's a margin there. Run switch warm-up, mate, run switch warm-up. That is P8 anyway, so good recovery.

Alonso replied: “Yeah, but this should be f***ing P7. I mean, you cannot drive. Like if you are alone on track. Yeah, I mean, no respect the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them. I mean, maybe too much.”

Stewards provided Lewis Hamilton with a five second penalty

Scuderia Ferrari

After the race, the FIA awarded Hamilton a five-second time penalty for excessive corner cutting in the final laps, meaning he and Alonso swapped positions in the final standings.

Alonso's seventh-place finish puts him ahead of teammate Lance Stroll in the Drivers' Championship, with the 44-year-old earning his first points since Zandvoort.

Safety is paramount in Formula 1, yet the lack of any severe penalty for Hamilton continuing with broken brakes deserves more scrutiny. A five-second time penalty felt like a significant let-off for the seven-time world champion.

Though Alonso clearly deserved to claim seventh place, the stewards continue to deliver inconsistent decisions, raising serious questions about the legitimacy and consistency of those enforcing the rules.