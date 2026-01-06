F1 2026 Car Launch Dates: Everything You Need To Know

Formula 1 is on the brink of its most significant technical 'reset' in decades, bringing on a new era of cars, engines, and an 11th team. With that in mind, the teams have begun to roll out their plans to reveal these 'new era' cars and liveries to fans ahead of the 2026 season.

Across multiple continents - both online, in-person, and one major sports broadcast - launch plans have been announced for 10 of the 11 teams. Only the 2025 World Drivers' and Constructors' Champions, McLaren, have yet to announce their plans.

Full technical details will be held until the cars hit the track during their first tests. The first of which will be private and held at Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya on January 26-30. The final in Bahrain on February 11-13 and 18-20.

Here is everything that we know about the 2026 F1 season car launches, so far:

Red Bull Racing and Visa CashApp Racing Bulls (VCARB) - January 15, 2026

Location: Detroit, Michigan at Ford's Michigan Central Station

Red Bull Racing 2025 Car | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull and their sister team Racing Bulls will usher in a new era for the teams with their all-new Ford Power Unit collaboration. Naturally, this reveal will take place at the home of Ford in Detroit (USA), the home of their new partner.

Audi Revolut (formerly Stake Sauber) - January 20, 2026

Location: Berlin, Germany

Audi and their new title partner Revolut have officially taken over the Stake (Sauber) F1 Team heading into the 2026 season. Their new name and launch event were announced simultaneously with a Berlin launch event uniting all three brands.

Concept liveries have already been released, indicating that the team will have a Silver, Black, and Red color scheme.

Honda Engine (Aston Martin) - January 20, 2026

Location: Tokyo, Japan and Live-Streamed on Youtube

Honda is yet another F1 'power player' who has made a large change heading into 2026. It was announced in 2023 that they would be moving their power units to an exclusive partnership with Aston Martin from Red Bull Racing.

Unlike the Red Bull and Honda partnership event, Aston Martin will not couple their car reveal with their new power unit partners. Aston Martin has announced a separate livery reveal event to be held in February - details below.

Mercedes - January 22, 2026 and February 2, 2026

Location: Online via Team Social Media Channels

While Mercedes is one of the few teams on the F1 Grid not undergoing major power unit, naming, or sponsorship changes, they have scheduled not only one, but two launch plans.

The team will launch preview images of their 2026 car on social media on January 22nd before their private Barcelona test. This will be followed by a team launch event featuring Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli, and George Russell on February 2nd. Both are to be live-streamed via social media.

Alpine - January 23, 2026

Location: Barcelona, Spain near Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya

Alpine will accomplish two goals at once: testing and a season reveal in Barcelona at the start of the F1 2026 testing period. While the test itself is private, Alpine has opted to reveal its car just days before the test is scheduled.

This is the start of a new power-unit era for Alpine as well, partnering with Mercedes as their engine supplier.

Scuderia Ferrari - January, 23, 2026

Location: TBD

Ferrari is another team with sponsors, name, and power units remaining unchanged for the 2026 season. However, the team has announced that their annual launch event will be held just before the private Barcelona test in January.

Team Principal Vasseur has stated that production of the car will not be completed until 'the day before' the launch event, with several statements about a 'revolutionary' engine design emerging just this week.

While the location has not been confirmed, Ferrari exclusively launches their cars at their Maranello-based factory, and we can assume this will not change for 2026.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Haas - January 23, 2026

Location: Online

Haas announced their new technical partnership and title sponsor, Toyota Gazoo Racing at the end of the 2025 season - an end to their era with MoneyGram. While no large-scale launch event has been announced, their livery will only be revealed on their social channels on January 23rd.

There is speculation that they will announce a private event to launch the 2026 car beyond the livery.

Atlassian Williams Racing - February 3, 2026

Location: The Grove, Williams HQ

Atlassian Williams Racing | IMAGO / Eibner

After one of their most successful seasons in years, Williams announced their season reveal event will take place at their Team Headquarters in the UK, with more details to come later this month.

Although this is after-season testing in Barcelona, Williams held a special competition for fans regarding that car livery. A fan-voted livery design will be revealed for the Barcelona testing before the 2026 contender is revealed in February.

Cadillac - February 8, 2026

Location: 2026 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show (options to watch via streaming and online)

Cadillac, of course, is the livery reveal that F1 Fans around the globe are most looking forward to as the all-new 11th team on the F1 grid. Naturally, the livery and car reveal will be announced in grand fashion.

The team will reveal their livery in an ad during the Super Bowl halftime show which also features global superstar Bad Bunny. The significance of Super Bowl ads transcends F1 culture ,and alongside their Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu (reserve) lineup will be the moment to watch ahead of the 2026 F1 Season.

Aston Martin - February 9, 2026

Location: TBD

As mentioned above, Aston Martin will technically have two reveals ahead of the season. Honda, their new power unit supplier, will launch this 2026 engine in Japan in January. However, the AMR26 will be showcased just before the season begins in Australia.

This car will be the first designed by Adrian Newey, who is also Aston Martin's new Team Principal. While location has not been confirmed, the Silverstone HQ is presumed to be the location of the launch.

Mastercard McLaren - TBA

The 2025 F1 World Champions have yet to announce their 2026 reveal plans. This article will be updated when those details emerge.

From high-profile destinations to traditional factory unveilings and one Super Bowl launch, teams are using this 2026 technical reset to signal more than just their new car design.

These events represent the first visible step into positioning within Formula 1's newest chapter before the championship opens in Melbourne. While full technical details will remain under wraps, these launches will be our first tastes of one of the most pivotal seasons in modern F1 History.