FIA Announces F2 is Joining F1 for Two Upcoming Races

The news that the races scheduled to take place in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East probably did not surprise many, but the FIA confirming that there would be no replacements for those two races was perhaps not the expected outcome.

Instead, the 2026 Formula One calendar will drop down to only hosting 22 races rather than the intended 24. Kimi Antonelli leads the way three races into the season with back-to-back wins in China and Japan.

But there has shockingly been a recent development regarding two races that are set to take the two planned races in the Arab region.

Miami and Montreal to join the Formula 2 calendar in 2026

The Miami Grand Prix has become a hotspot for celebrities in the Formula One calendar, with Oscar Piastri winning the 2025 edition of the race. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

For the first time, we will see Formula 2 in Miami and Canada for rounds two and three of the feeder series, as official supporting events on the F1 calendar.

In an official press release today, both Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke on the announcement:

"While it has not been possible to go ahead with the two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this month, we look forward to being back with our passionate fans—it is great news for our fans, the drivers and the teams that Formula 2 will be racing in Miami and Montreal. Bruno and the whole F2 family have done a great job... it is going to be fantastic to restart the racing in a few weeks’ time." Domenicali on F2

REVISED 2026 F2 CALENDAR 🗓️



Three new stops join the schedule this season this season: Miami, Montreal, and Madrid 🆕✨#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/tfCiEwxb6T — Formula 2 (@Formula2) April 9, 2026

Ben Sulayem reinforced much of what the Italian CEO of the Formula One Group said, and added:

"The addition of these new rounds ensures the FIA Formula 2 Championship remains strong and balanced, and able to deliver for our teams, drivers and fans. Bringing the championship to North America via Miami and Montreal for the first time marks an important step in its continued global growth... I thank all those who worked tirelessly to make these rounds possible. Ben Sulayem on the two races

The season will resume with the Miami Grand Prix from May 1-3, while there is a two-week break until the Canadian Grand Prix on May 22-24.

Ex-Alpine driver Nikola Tsolov is currently leading the way in the F2 season,with the Bulgarian teenager now part of Red Bull's academy, while 2025 Formula 3 champion Rafael Câmara is in second, joint on points with Dutch driver Laurens Van Hoepen.