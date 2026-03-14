BREAKING: F1 Cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

Formula 1 has announced the cancellation of both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, due to be run in April.



The 2026 calendar will now be just 22 races following the confirmation, a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Calendar re-jig

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Bahrain, which held two of the three preseason tests in February, was due to host the fourth round on April 10-12, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit following a week later.



McLaren, Mercedes and Pirelli personnel were in Bahrain when the first retaliatory strikes hit a US air base near the International Circuit last month, which brought the race into question, with F1 initially stating that the situation was being monitored.

There will be no replacement for either race, despite potential destinations suggested over the past few weeks.



Portugal's Portimao circuit, which returns to the calendar next season having held races during the Covid pandemic, and Italy's Imola circuit, which fell off the schedule this year, had been the leading candidates to fill the void.



But logistical challenges conspired to ensure that neither would be able to step up to the place.

With no races taking place in April, there is essentially an extra break for F1 personnel in addition to the traditional summer shutdown.

Between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, there is now a five-week break, with another two weekends off before the Canadian Grand Prix on May 24 - the two Americas-based races both being sprint events.



The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April



Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East the Grands Prix, alongside F2, F3, and F1 Academy rounds, will not take place as scheduled



While alternatives were considered, no substitutions will be made in… pic.twitter.com/wsgXUR2FKn — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

Formula 2 was supposed to race in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but it is understood the series is looking to hold at least one replacement to fill the gap.

Bahrain has faced a race cancellation before, after tensions in the country rose in 2011.

A statement by the FIA read: "It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April.

"While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April. The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3 and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times.

"The decision has been taken in full consultation with Formula One Group, local promoters and our Member Clubs in the region."