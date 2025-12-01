FIA Issues Statement On Kimi Antonelli Abuse In Wake Of "Nonsense" Red Bull Claims

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has condemned abuse directed towards Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli after the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Italian rookie came under fire after conceding fourth position to McLaren's Lando Norris, a car powered by a Mercedes engine, late in the race at the Lusail International Circuit — a move which means the Briton can finish third in Abu Dhabi this weekend to secure a maiden world championship.



Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is 12 points behind Norris after victory on Sunday, was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase that Antonelli had seemingly let Norris through, a claim backed by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who said the collusion was "clear" to see.

FIA statement

But in the aftermath of those claims, Antonelli has been targeted with death threats and homophobic slurs on social media, leading to a statement released by Red Bull to backtrack on the initial claims, as well as an apology from Marko.

And now the FIA has spoken out in conjunction with its United Against Online Abuse Campaign, which "is leading the fight" to tackle online abuse in sport.

In a statement provided to Grand Prix on SI by an FIA spokesperson, it said: "The FIA, and its United Against Online Abuse campaign, condemns abuse and harassment in any form. It remains absolutely critical that everyone operating within our sport can do so in a safe and respectful environment.

"We stand in support of Kimi Antonelli and urge the wider community, online and offline, to treat drivers, teams, officials and the whole sporting ecosystem with the respect and compassion that they deserve."

Responding to the initial claims from Red Bull on Sunday, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was left incensed and insisted: "This is total, utter nonsense that blows my mind.

"We are fighting for second in the constructors' championship, which is important for us. Kimi is fighting for a potential third in the race. I mean, how brainless can you be to even say something like this?

"And it annoys me. Because I'm annoyed with the race itself, how it went. I'm annoyed with the mistake at the end. I'm annoyed with other mistakes. And then hearing such nonsense blows my mind."

It is understood that Mercedes will make reference to the abuse directed at Antonelli on social media channels later on Monday, December 1, ahead of the Abu Dhabi season finale.

