Red Bull Release Statement After Kimi Antonelli Accusation Triggers Death Threats

Red Bull has released a statement highlighting its "regret" for insinuating Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli helped Lando Norris at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix.



The Italian rookie was ahead of Formula 1 championship leader Norris at the end of an enthralling event at the Lusail International Circuit, only for a mistake at Turn 10 to allow the Briton up into fourth.



It made a big difference in the title race as it ensured Norris takes a 12-point lead into the Abu Dhabi season finale, rather than a 10-point advantage. That's the difference between needing to finish third or second to secure a maiden title.

Lambiase and Marko point fingers

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

But Red Bull stirred the pot, with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase telling Max Verstappen: "Not sure what happened to Antonelli Max, it looks like he just pulled over and let Norris through.

"Regardless of that, we will fight until the end."

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko added to the conspiracy theory, with Mercedes supplying power units to McLaren, telling Sky Deutschland: "Antonelli waved him past, waved him past. It was too obvious."

However, it was clear the Mercedes suffered a snap of oversteer before running off track, with Antonelli powerless to keep Norris behind.

A barrage of abuse on social media, including death threats and homophobic slurs, has led to Antonelli switching his profile pictures to all-black in an attempt to highlight the response to the incident.

And with that reaction being incited by the insinuation made by Red Bull members, the team has now released a statement retracting the accusations made.

"Comments made before the end of and immediately after the Qatar GP, suggesting that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him, are clearly incorrect.

MORE: F1 Standings As Championship Race Goes To Abu Dhabi

"Replay footage shows Antonelli momentarily losing control of his car, thus allowing Norris to pass him.

"We sincerely regret that this has led to Kimi receiving online abuse."

An unlikely win for Verstappen in Qatar has made the Dutchman the second favorite for the drivers' title, having finished ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Norris' fourth-place finish came after both McLarens were hindered by a poor strategy decision under the safety car on lap seven, complicated by Pirelli's mandated 25-lap stint per tyre set.



Verstappen almost certainly needs to win in Abu Dhabi to secure a fifth title in a row, though Norris only needs to finish third to take his first championship.

The Latest F1 News

Lando Norris Gives Brutally Relatable Response Following Failed F1 Title Attempt

Max Verstappen Delivers F1 Title Vow After "Interesting" McLaren Gift

Oscar Piastri "Speechless" After Critical McLaren Blunder In Qatar Grand Prix