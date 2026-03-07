FIA Makes Safety Change U-Turn After Teams and Drivers Revolt (UPDATED)



UPDATED - The FIA has been forced into reverting a decision to remove the 'Straight Mode' zone between Turns 7 and 9 ahead of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

The change had been made over apparent safety concerns raised over Formula 1's new active aerodynamic mode after Friday's running.

An FIA spokesperson said: "Following the feedback received in the last hour from teams and drivers, and additional analysis contributed by teams, the decision to remove Straight Mode zone #4 for Albert Park is rescinded."

The change is effective for final practice, with further evaluation planned after the session and before qualifying.

One team insider told Grand Prix on SI that any decision made is the 'same for everyone on track' and that the team would 'adapt to what the decisions are'.

Formula 1's governing body has removed the 'Straight Mode' zone between Turns 7 and 9 ahead of qualifying Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix after safety concerns were raised by drivers.

The 2026 season got underway on Friday at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit with teams and drivers taking part in the first two practice sessions, continuing to get to grips with the new technical regulations.

One of the biggest changes has seen the removal of DRS [drag reduction system] and replacing that with a combination of active aerodynamics to be used in 'Straight Mode' zones and a power boost that can be used in 'Overtake Mode' zones.

Changes made to straight mode zones

Straight Mode can be used by all drivers at designated points around the circuit, while the Overtake Mode is a like-for-like replacement for DRS, with those within a second of a car in front able to deploy extra battery power.

Five 'Straight Mode' zones were introduced at Albert Park for the first race of the F1 season, covering the run down the start-finish straight, between Turns 2 and 3, 5 and 6, 7 and 9, and 10 and 11.

But the FIA has revealed that the zone between Turns 7 and 9 has been taken away ahead of final practice.

It follows conversations with drivers in Friday's meeting with the FIA, where safety fears were raised over front and rear sliding through the sweeping curves that make up the lakeside 'straight' between the two chicanes.

The result means that with more drag through this section, energy recovery will be more difficult and the super clipping that had been seen on entry to Turn 9 will only be exacerbated, though this is seen as a necessary evil in order to ensure driver safety.

Battery efficiency had already been key in the high-speed middle sector, and in addition to that headache, setups will need to be refined to counteract the aerodynamic changes created by the lack of the SM zone.

The pecking order remains a relative mystery after the first day of running, with home favorite Oscar Piastri ending Friday with the fastest time, though his McLaren team had initially struggled in FP1.

Ferrari looked consistently strong across the two sessions, while Mercedes and Red Bull also showed promise.

The midfield is harder to read, with Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad seemingly best of the rest while Audi and Haas both impressed with their drivers.

Aston Martin has faced serious issues, though, and looks likely to leave the weekend at the bottom of the constructors' standings.