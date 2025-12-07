Final F1 Standings As Lando Norris Becomes World Champion In Abu Dhabi

We entered the final race of the 2025 Formula 1 Season with a 3-way Championship battle between McLaren's Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. After 24 races around the globe, the 2025 World Driver's Champion has been crowned.

Although Max Verstappen sailed to a dominant victory over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the final race of the season around Yas Marina - it wasn't Verstappen who became world champion for the 5th time.

The honor of the 2025 F1 World Champion title belongs to McLaren's Lando Norris for the first time ever, joining the ranks of grid-mates Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso as a World Champion.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

In the opening laps of the grand prix, all was not lost for Max Verstappen as he held onto the lead of the race, and Oscar Piastri made a resounding pass on Lando Norris to claim second place. It was Charles Leclerc, though, who was the pain in Norris' side for the entirety of the Grand Prix.

As a reminder, if Lando Norris had scored lower than third place, he would've lost the championship to Max Verstappen. This finishing order also secured third place in the Constructor's Championship for Red Bull, even with Tsunoda finishing outside of the points.

In turn, Mercedes, although not having their best day out in Abu Dhabi, secured second place in the Constructor's Championship. Mercedes is also home to the highest points-scoring rookie of the 2025 season, Kimi Antonelli.

Nov 19, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aston Martin Racing driver Fernando Alonso (14) during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the other side of the standings, Racing Bulls and Aston Martin were in a points battle to the end, with both Aston Martin Drivers finishing in the points but still falling two points short of the Red Bull sister team. They'll be looking to the new era and Adrian Newey for a strong return in 2026.

Unlike most of the races in 2025, all of the drivers finished the race, with Fernando Alonso even finishing solidly in the points, launching him ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Isack Hadjar in the points.

For the final time this year, the points have been tallied and set. McLaren is both the Constructors' and Drivers' Champions with Lando Norris at the helm.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This will be the final race of our current era of F1 cars - the entire grid will be 'shaken up' in 2026 with new regulations, new cars, and an 11th team.

F1 Standings - Drivers' after Abu Dhabi GP - Race 24/24

Position / Driver Points 1. Lando Norris 423 2. Max Verstappen 421 3. Oscar Piastri 410 4. George Russell 319 5. Charles Leclerc 242 6. Lewis Hamilton 156 7. Kimi Antonelli 150 8. Alex Albon 73 9. Carlos Sainz 64 10. Fernando Alonso 56 11. Isack Hadjar 51 12. Nico Hulkenberg 51 13. Oliver Bearman 41 14. Liam Lawson 38 15. Esteban Ocon 38 16. Lance Stroll 33 17. Yuki Tsunoda 33 18. Pierre Gasly 22 19. Gabriel Bortoleto 19 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

F1 Standings - Constructors' after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position / Team Points 1. McLaren 833 2. Mercedes 469 3. Red Bull 454 4. Ferrari 398 5. Williams 137 6. Racing Bulls 92 7. Aston Martin 89 8. Haas 79 9. Sauber 70 10. Alpine 22

We're closing out the standings for the 2025 F1 World Championship, and we'll see you in 2026 with 11 teams, 22 drivers, and a new era of Formula 1.