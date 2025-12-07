Final F1 Standings As Lando Norris Becomes World Champion In Abu Dhabi
We entered the final race of the 2025 Formula 1 Season with a 3-way Championship battle between McLaren's Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. After 24 races around the globe, the 2025 World Driver's Champion has been crowned.
Although Max Verstappen sailed to a dominant victory over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the final race of the season around Yas Marina - it wasn't Verstappen who became world champion for the 5th time.
The honor of the 2025 F1 World Champion title belongs to McLaren's Lando Norris for the first time ever, joining the ranks of grid-mates Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso as a World Champion.
In the opening laps of the grand prix, all was not lost for Max Verstappen as he held onto the lead of the race, and Oscar Piastri made a resounding pass on Lando Norris to claim second place. It was Charles Leclerc, though, who was the pain in Norris' side for the entirety of the Grand Prix.
As a reminder, if Lando Norris had scored lower than third place, he would've lost the championship to Max Verstappen. This finishing order also secured third place in the Constructor's Championship for Red Bull, even with Tsunoda finishing outside of the points.
In turn, Mercedes, although not having their best day out in Abu Dhabi, secured second place in the Constructor's Championship. Mercedes is also home to the highest points-scoring rookie of the 2025 season, Kimi Antonelli.
On the other side of the standings, Racing Bulls and Aston Martin were in a points battle to the end, with both Aston Martin Drivers finishing in the points but still falling two points short of the Red Bull sister team. They'll be looking to the new era and Adrian Newey for a strong return in 2026.
Unlike most of the races in 2025, all of the drivers finished the race, with Fernando Alonso even finishing solidly in the points, launching him ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Isack Hadjar in the points.
For the final time this year, the points have been tallied and set. McLaren is both the Constructors' and Drivers' Champions with Lando Norris at the helm.
This will be the final race of our current era of F1 cars - the entire grid will be 'shaken up' in 2026 with new regulations, new cars, and an 11th team.
F1 Standings - Drivers' after Abu Dhabi GP - Race 24/24
Position / Driver
Points
1. Lando Norris
423
2. Max Verstappen
421
3. Oscar Piastri
410
4. George Russell
319
5. Charles Leclerc
242
6. Lewis Hamilton
156
7. Kimi Antonelli
150
8. Alex Albon
73
9. Carlos Sainz
64
10. Fernando Alonso
56
11. Isack Hadjar
51
12. Nico Hulkenberg
51
13. Oliver Bearman
41
14. Liam Lawson
38
15. Esteban Ocon
38
16. Lance Stroll
33
17. Yuki Tsunoda
33
18. Pierre Gasly
22
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
19
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
F1 Standings - Constructors' after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Position / Team
Points
1. McLaren
833
2. Mercedes
469
3. Red Bull
454
4. Ferrari
398
5. Williams
137
6. Racing Bulls
92
7. Aston Martin
89
8. Haas
79
9. Sauber
70
10. Alpine
22
We're closing out the standings for the 2025 F1 World Championship, and we'll see you in 2026 with 11 teams, 22 drivers, and a new era of Formula 1.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.