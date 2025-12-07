Grand Prix

Final F1 Standings As Lando Norris Becomes World Champion In Abu Dhabi

The final 2025 drivers' and constructors' championship standings after Abu Dhabi.
Kaitlin Tucci|
Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates victory at the 2025 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates victory at the 2025 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix | McLaren Racing

We entered the final race of the 2025 Formula 1 Season with a 3-way Championship battle between McLaren's Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. After 24 races around the globe, the 2025 World Driver's Champion has been crowned.

Although Max Verstappen sailed to a dominant victory over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the final race of the season around Yas Marina - it wasn't Verstappen who became world champion for the 5th time.

The honor of the 2025 F1 World Champion title belongs to McLaren's Lando Norris for the first time ever, joining the ranks of grid-mates Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso as a World Champion.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

In the opening laps of the grand prix, all was not lost for Max Verstappen as he held onto the lead of the race, and Oscar Piastri made a resounding pass on Lando Norris to claim second place. It was Charles Leclerc, though, who was the pain in Norris' side for the entirety of the Grand Prix.

As a reminder, if Lando Norris had scored lower than third place, he would've lost the championship to Max Verstappen. This finishing order also secured third place in the Constructor's Championship for Red Bull, even with Tsunoda finishing outside of the points.

In turn, Mercedes, although not having their best day out in Abu Dhabi, secured second place in the Constructor's Championship. Mercedes is also home to the highest points-scoring rookie of the 2025 season, Kimi Antonelli.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Nov 19, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Aston Martin Racing driver Fernando Alonso (14) during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the other side of the standings, Racing Bulls and Aston Martin were in a points battle to the end, with both Aston Martin Drivers finishing in the points but still falling two points short of the Red Bull sister team. They'll be looking to the new era and Adrian Newey for a strong return in 2026.

Unlike most of the races in 2025, all of the drivers finished the race, with Fernando Alonso even finishing solidly in the points, launching him ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Isack Hadjar in the points.

For the final time this year, the points have been tallied and set. McLaren is both the Constructors' and Drivers' Champions with Lando Norris at the helm.

McLaren F1 Car
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This will be the final race of our current era of F1 cars - the entire grid will be 'shaken up' in 2026 with new regulations, new cars, and an 11th team.

F1 Standings - Drivers' after Abu Dhabi GP - Race 24/24

Position / Driver

Points

1. Lando Norris

423

2. Max Verstappen

421

3. Oscar Piastri

410

4. George Russell

319

5. Charles Leclerc

242

6. Lewis Hamilton

156

7. Kimi Antonelli

150

8. Alex Albon

73

9. Carlos Sainz

64

10. Fernando Alonso

56

11. Isack Hadjar

51

12. Nico Hulkenberg

51

13. Oliver Bearman

41

14. Liam Lawson

38

15. Esteban Ocon

38

16. Lance Stroll

33

17. Yuki Tsunoda

33

18. Pierre Gasly

22

19. Gabriel Bortoleto

19

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

F1 Standings - Constructors' after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

833

2. Mercedes

469

3. Red Bull

454

4. Ferrari

398

5. Williams

137

6. Racing Bulls

92

7. Aston Martin

89

8. Haas

79

9. Sauber

70

10. Alpine

22

We're closing out the standings for the 2025 F1 World Championship, and we'll see you in 2026 with 11 teams, 22 drivers, and a new era of Formula 1.

Published
