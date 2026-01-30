IndyCar Announces Last-Minute Addition to Their 2026 Calendar

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has officially added an 18th race to its 2026 calendar, announcing a street race in Washington, D.C., scheduled for August 21–23, 2026. The event, titled the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., will mark the first race ever held on the National Mall.

The addition of this race follows an executive order signed by the current U.S. President, directing the White House Task Force on Celebrating America's 250th Birthday to designate a race route. What immediately followed was an announcement from IndyCar and IndyCar on Fox.

The race is positioned as part of a larger sports-centric program to recognize the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

While the race itself will be run by IndyCar, as opposed to many other races, the United States government will have a hand in conducting the event. All plans laid forth have been in concert with the Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Interior, and Washington D.C.'s Executive Office of the Mayor

The President put out a statement noting that IndyCar has a rich racing history in the United States and 'set the pace for motorsports'. He also noted that this would be an opportunity to showcase the city of Washington, D.C., to a broader audience.

This is not the first time that IndyCar has been aligned with celebrations in the United States. The tentpole race, the Indianapolis 500, is held annually on the Sunday before Memorial Day, which is currently recognized as the world's largest single-day spectator sporting event.

IndyCar and Fox Sports welcome the race to their calendar

Indycar | Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IndyCar is primarily owned and operated by Penske Entertainment, led by Roger Penske. Penske has a long-standing relationship with the current United States Administration and is 'proud' to celebrate this race in the nation's capital.

“President Trump has bestowed an incredible distinction upon our sport, and we’re grateful for his trust and support as INDYCAR prepares to honor our country with a tremendous racing spectacle. This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country’s independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation, and excellence that powers motorsports across America.” Roger Penske, Penske Entertainment

Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks shared this sentiment with Penske.

“There’s no better place to celebrate America’s independence than in our nation’s capital, and no better way to showcase that spirit than through INDYCAR. Bringing this race to Washington, D.C. during America’s 250th birthday is a powerful way to honor our past while celebrating what’s ahead.” Eric Shanks, Fox Sports

The race itself will be free and open to the general public, rather than a standard ticketed event, and broadcast on Fox Sports.

Upon its announcement, the Freedom 250 has been met with significant online outrage from fans who feel that this administration should have no place in IndyCar or any major sporting series. INDYCAR has not issued further comment or response to public concerns beyond the details outlined in the announcement.