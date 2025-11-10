Sorry, But Gus Johnson’s Call of Omar Cooper Jr.’s Touchdown Was Horrible
1. I fully expect to get ripped for this. I know I’m going to come off like a huge party pooper while others of you reading will call me a “hater.”
If I’m being 100% honest with you, though, I thought Gus Johnson’s call of Indiana’s ridiculous game-winning touchdown pass on Saturday was awful.
Everyone on social media couldn’t race to their devices fast enough to post “Indiana broke Gus Johnson.” No, Gus Johnson broke Gus Johnson, and it was stupid.
Indiana’s comeback was huge, and the game-winning touchdown catch by wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was one of the best and most clutch any of us have ever seen. So, any broadcaster would have an over-the-top call.
However, there is a fine line between over-the-top and dumb. A good call can enhance a viewer’s enjoyment of a play. Johnson’s call took away from the play because it became a distraction.
I don’t mind the yelling. But the shrieking and unintelligible speech doesn’t serve the viewer in any way.
I don’t know if Johnson went to that octave on purpose or if it was natural, but if it was on purpose, it didn’t work, and if it was natural, then he should take better care of his voice during games.
I know this is sports and it’s supposed to be fun and entertaining. Many of you will make the argument that Johnson’s call was entertaining, and I get it. I wish I could do the same, but my first reaction when hearing the call was, what are you doing?
There’s actually a bigger discussion to be had here about how Gus has regressed over the years and isn’t a good listen anymore, but you guys probably hate me enough right now so I’m going to move on.
2. I know the majority of people out there affected by the YouTubeTV-Disney carriage dispute are automatically blaming Disney, even though I don’t necessarily know why.
So I’d like to know how YouTubeTV customers feel about the company making you do the work to actually redeem a $20 credit instead of YouTubeTV just crediting your bill.
Just terrible customer service.
3. This might be the NFL gambling moment of the season.
The Texans were 2.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. Some of you may have even gotten -3.
The Jaguars were up 17–0 at one point. They were up 20–10 at halftime. They were up 29–10 after three quarters.
Then the Texans but on a ferocious comeback capped off by this play, which likely caused some Jaguars bettors to take a break from wagering for a little while.
4. I couldn’t get over how bush league this move was by USC coach Lincoln Riley.
In the second quarter of Friday’s game against Northwestern, Riley had third-string QB Sam Huard, wearing No. 80, line up for a punt that ended up being a fake and picked up 10 yards on a completed pass. On the next possession, Riley inserted punter Sam Johnson, wearing No. 80, into the game to punt.
So, basically, Riley tried to get cute with two different players, one a QB and one a punter, wearing the same number. The NCAA even released a statement the following day saying that USC should’ve been penalized for the subterfuge.
Every single thing Dave Portnoy said in this rant was 100% accurate.
5. Last week I wrote about the cringe social media posts from Stephen A. Smith, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge and Kendrick Perkins promoting some solitaire game.
Kimes has since come out and acknowledged she shouldn’t have participated in the campaign, so kudos to her for acknowledging the misstep.
6. This week’s features a mailbag segment and the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY.
I explain at the top of the show why this podcast was delayed by a day and why I didn’t have a main guest this week. Then we go into the “Traina Thoughts” segment with Licata.
Topics covered include the passing of NFL broadcaster Bob Trumpy, the Dodgers beating the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series, Sal’s recent interview with actress Sydney Sweeney and more.
Following “Traina Thoughts,” I open up the mailbag. This week, listeners had questions about Fox hiring Drew Brees to replace Mark Sanchez on its No. 3 NFL crew, the performances of Joe Davis and John Smoltz throughout the Major League Baseball postseason, in-game manager interviews, my process for writing the daily “Traina Thoughts” column for SI.com, whether I hate a couple of New York sports media people, Seinfeld season rankings and slicing a bagel.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 75th birthday to old-school WWE heel, Cowboy Bob Orton, who had one of the great heel gimmicks of all time with his broken arm/cast.
