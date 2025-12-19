FOX And IndyCar Lock In 2026 Race Times And Schedule Alongside FIFA World Cup

As the NTT IndyCar Series enters its second year with broadcast partner and part-owner FOX Sports, the broadcast schedule has been released for fans to tune in on FOX channels across the United States.

All 17 races will air on FOX, ensuring IndyCar remains the only motorsport in North America to air every race on network television. This distinction has already translated into audience growth during FOX's first year as the series' broadcast partner, with a 27% YOY increase, the most significant growth curve of any sport.

The timing of races, especially during the summer months, is no accident. FOX is aiming to position their newest investment (IndyCar) to increase viewership on a much more global scale with thealignment of several races to FIFA World Cup coverage.

FIFA World Cup Coverage Alignment Creates Global Stage for IndyCar

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America this year, and FOX will leverage one of the largest sporting events in the world to introduce the IndyCar Series to new and international audiences. Several races during the summer months will lead directly into or out of FIFA coverage on FOX Sports.

Apr 13, 2025; Long Beach, California, USA; Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard (7) during the Long Beach Grand Prix at Long Beach street circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Most notably, the first World Cup match on Sunday, June 21st, will lead directly into the Road America broadcast. Then, two weeks later, a Round of 16 FIFA match will follow the Mid-Ohio race.

The marquee audience overlap slot will be set at Nashville Superspeedway on July 19th, previously IndyCar's finale race. While the broadcast timing hasn't been confirmed, the FIFA World Cup Final is expected to provide a massive lead-in to the race.

The alignment of high-profile sports programming to IndyCar certainly speaks to FOX's broader strategy to position IndyCar as part of their global sports ecosystem - not a U.S.-only product. CEO and President of Penske Entertainment Corp. Mark Miles shared this vision with the press.

"On the heels of significant milestones and momentum last year, this new season will provide meaningful opportunities to reach new audiences and build upon the best growth trajectory in all of sports.” Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp.

FOX Sports’ 2026 NTT IndyCar Series Race Coverage Schedule

Date Race/ Venue Broadcast Time (ET) Sunday, March 1 Streets of St. Petersburg (FL) 12:00 PM Saturday, March 7* Phoenix Raceway (AZ) 3:00 PM Sunday, March 15 Streets of Arlington (TX) 12:30 PM Sunday, March 29 Barber Motorsports Park (AL) 1:00 PM Sunday, April 19 Streets of Long Beach (CA) 5:30 PM Sunday, May 9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 4:30 PM Sunday, May 24 The 110th Indianapolis 500 10:00 AM (6 hour coverage window) Sunday, May 31 Streets of Detroit (MI) 12:30 PM Sunday, June 7 World Wide Technology Raceway (IL) 9:00 PM Sunday, June 21 Road America (WI) 2:00 PM Sunday, July 5 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 12:30 PM Sunday, July 19 Nashville Superspeedway (TN) TBA Sunday, August 9 Portland International Speedway (OR) 4:00 PM Sunday, August 16 Streets of Markham (Canada) 12:00 PM Saturday, August 29 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 (WI) 2:30 PM Sunday, August 30 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 (WI) 1:00 PM Sunday, September 6 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (CA) 2:30 PM

* The Phoenix Speedway IndyCar race will be held on a Saturday, as this weekend is a double-header with the NASCAR Cup Series that will race on Sunday.

Drivers Embrace the FOX Sports Era of IndyCar

It isn't just the ratings, increased viewership, or scheduling strategy that demonstrates the success of FOX Sports' takeover of the IndyCar broadcasts. Several stakeholders, most notably, the drivers themselves, echo their optimism regarding the 2026 season of the NTT IndyCar Series.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) experiences a moment of joy after winning the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon May 25, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Kristin Enzor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current 4-time IndyCar Series Champion and Indy 500 Champion Alex Palou, commented that the "incredible year for IndyCar on FOX" was felt by both himself and his team. Arrow McLaren Driver, Pato O'Ward added that he feels deep excitement looking at the 2026 schedule, especially their marquee race in Arlington, Texas.

"There is so much to look forward to on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, including our first race at Arlington. As we have already seen in this new partnership, it is one of the most exciting, new additions to our calendar in the recent years, and FOX Sports will provide the perfect showcase for our fans watching on TV. The new season can’t get here soon enough." Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

As IndyCar enters its second season with FOX Sports, the 2026 broadcast schedule signals that the teams are ready to compound their 2025 momentum and take a clear bet on scaling the series to its full potential.

