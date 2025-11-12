Jenson Button Delivers Stinging Verdict On Extraordinary Internal Ferrari Row

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has provided a stinging response to Ferrari chairman John Elkann after his criticism of the Scuderia's drivers.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc endured a difficult Sao Paulo Grand Prix as they suffered a double non-finish, the seven-time champion hindered by two incidents on the opening lap to leave him with substantial damage, while Leclerc was an innocent bystander in a clash between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.



Ferrari has struggled to match the promise of late last season and finds itself embroiled in a battle for second in the constructors' title, with both drivers unhappy about the performance of the SF-25 and the lack of consistency in results stemming from a disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix that unearthed an issue with the car's chassis development.



That led to Elkann criticizing the duo as he spoke after Ferrari's World Endurance Championship double triumph in the season finale in Bahrain.

"Brazil was a huge disappointment," said Elkann, as per Sky Italy. "If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that our mechanics are winning the championship with their performance and everything they've done on the pit stops.

"If we look at our engineers, there's no doubt that the car has improved. If we look at the rest, it's not up to par. And we certainly have drivers who it's important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it's not impossible to get second place.

"In Bahrain, we won the WEC title. When Ferrari is united, you get results."

I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever. Thank you, Brazil, always 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bU4gAdCOb4 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 10, 2025

Hamilton and Leclerc appeared to respond with statements of their own in the aftermath and commenting under a post relating to the situation on Instagram, 2009 champion Button — who retired from professional racing at last weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain — took aim at Elkann.

“Maybe John should lead by example," he said.

Despite Hamilton winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint, the Scuderia is yet to take a full grand prix victory this year, with just one pole position for Leclerc coming as a shock at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has slid to fourth in the constructors' standings, having been overhauled by Mercedes and Red Bull, with Hamilton still waiting for his first podium in red overalls in what he has labelled a "nightmare" maiden season with the team.