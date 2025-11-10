Lewis Hamilton Laments Ferrari F1 "Nightmare" After Crashes End Brazil Hopes

Lewis Hamilton has declared his first season with Ferrari a "nightmare" after another difficult weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.



The seven-time Formula 1 world champion made the tantalizing move to the Scuderia over the winter after a hugely successful 12-season stint with Mercedes.



But things haven't turned out as planned for either Hamilton nor Ferrari this season, with the latest struggles in Brazil perhaps the worst of the campaign.



Scuderia Ferrari

Hamilton's poor weekend began with a failure to reach SQ3 in sprint qualifying on Friday, a continuation of his difficulties over one lap this term.



To his credit, a sublime piece of car placement and control saw the Briton make amends for that on the opening lap of the sprint in difficult conditions and he would eventually add points along with teammate Charles Leclerc to aid Ferrari's push for second in the constructors' standings.



Yet any optimism from that performance was wiped out with another elimination in the second part of qualifying and, starting from 13th on the grid, fortunes went from bad to worse on race day.



Hamilton was collected by Carlos Sainz at the first turn and spun, falling to 18th by the end of the first lap.



As he tried to recover positions, he collided with Alpine's Franco Colapinto on the long pitstraight and sustained damage to his front wing, which became lodged under his car and inflicted excessive damage to his floor.



A penalty for the contact was served before Ferrari retired the car due to the loss of downforce, closing out a miserable weekend for Hamilton.



"This is a nightmare I've been living in for a while," Hamilton, who has scored only 39 points since the summer break, told Sky Sports UK. "The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team, and then the nightmare results that we've had, the ups and downs. It's challenging."

"I'll get back up. I'll keep training, I'll keep working with the team. I really wanted to get them good points this weekend, but I'll come back as hard and as strong as I can at the next race [in Las Vegas] and try to recover."





Hamilton has 148 points to his name in his debut season with the Maranello-based outfit, 66 points adrift of teammate Leclerc and just 26 points ahead of Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli, who took his second podium in F1 at Interlagos on Sunday.