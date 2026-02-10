Kimi Antonelli Involved in Car Crash Ahead of Bahrain F1 Testing

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli has been involved in a car crash ahead of this week's second pre-season test.

The Italian, who is entering the second season in F1, was involved in a single-car accident near Serravalle in his home country, with a local police report confirming an impact with a guardrail.

Confirming the incident, Mercedes said: "Last Saturday evening, near his home in San Marino, Kimi was involved in a road accident.

Kimi Antonelli | IMAGO / HochZwei

"The police attended the scene after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and, although the vehicle sustained damage, Kimi was completely unharmed.”

Antonelli was driving a Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ 'Motorsport Collectors Edition', a car limited to a production number of just 200. The delivery of the vehicle to Antonelli was promoted by the team ahead of the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

With Antonelli unhurt, his program for the week at the Bahrain International Circuit is expected to be unaltered, with his first outing scheduled for the afternoon on Wednesday.

New year, new company car for Kimi! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hV9I55iWMm — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 5, 2026

He and teammate George Russell helped underline just why Mercedes enters F1's new technical era as the favorite for the world championship with a mammoth performance in the first test in Spain.

The Silver Arrows are, however, at the center of a regulatory controversy regarding the measurement of engine compression ratios, with talks still ongoing as to possible solutions ahead of the first race of the season at the Australian Grand Prix.



Antonelli comes into the new campaign off the back of a promising end-of-season run at the end of his debut year, in which he had to pick himself up from struggles mid-term.

Antonelli: New regulations are positive for young drivers

The regulation reset has affected the aerodynamics, chassis, and power units, and Antonelli has indicated that for those who joined F1 last year, as well as 2026 rookie Arvid Lindblad, this presents an opportunity.



“For all the rookies that joined F1 last year, coming into this year with a new car is kind of good, because obviously we've been used to drive a different car every year,” he said, as per Autosport. “So we've been used to try and adapt as quickly as possible to a new car. So, of course, on that side, it's good that we have a new car this year, because it's a reset for everyone.

"Especially for us, that we've been used to every year to a new car, it's good because we've been used to that. Maybe it will help us out to understand the car a bit quicker than others.”