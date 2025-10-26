Lando Norris Completely Shocked By Mexico City Qualifying Lap

The Formula 1 Championship battle is all that fans, teams, drivers, and commentators can talk about nowadays, with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen separated by just a handful of points and only five races remaining in the 2025 season.

The qualifying session around Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, though, may have just thrown a wrench into the plans of the Piastri and Verstappen camps.

Lando Norris, on the final lap of the Mexico Qualifying session, completed a lap that gave him his first pole position since the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa in July. His aforementioned competition? Nowhere near him.

McLaren Racing

Norris Credits His Strong Performance this Weekend to His Control and... 'Lack of Sleep'

Lando Norris, as with most other fans, teams, and drivers watching the Mexico City qualifying session were shocked and thrilled by his final lap to put the McLaren car, crucially, on pole.

"The lap was one of those laps where I don't even really know what happened. It felt decent, but when I went across the line and saw a 15.5 (1:15:586) I was very pleasantly surprised. I've been feeling good all weekend, especially today." Lando Norris, McLaren, P1

He added that the car felt hooked up all weekend and that he has been extremely focused. Even joking that he "hasen't been sleeping well" being the "key to it all." While there may be truth in jest, Norris has been dialed in the entire weekend, even after giving his car to IndyCar's Pato O'Ward for FP1.

Team Principal of McLaren, Andrea Stella, even remarked that Norris' final lap was a 'special lap'. After a slightly disappointing weekend in Austin, with both cars out of the U.S. Grand Prix sprint, it was important for Stella to prove to themselves (and others) that McLaren still "has the best car" on the F1 Grid.

Norris is Focused on the Mexico City GP Win NOT the Championship Battle

While an extremely dominant pole position is one part of the battle for this weekend alone, Norris has played a key role in a much larger conversation this year. Will he or teammate Oscar Piastri claim their first World Driver's Championship, or will Max succeed with a record-breaking comeback for his fifth.

Oct 17, 2025; Austin, TX, USA; McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain arrives at the track before practice for the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Norris, this isn't something at the front of his mind at all.

"I'm here to win. I'll be looking forward, and I know I'll have some quick guys behind me. It's a long run down to Turn 1 and the race pace in the Ferrari's is normally very strong. I'm excited for a battle. It won't be easy. Eyes forward and I'll see how much I can win by." Lando Norris, McLaren, P1

While Norris insists his focus is entirely on the race ahead, it’s hard to imagine he isn’t at least a little thrilled to start from pole, especially with his teammate, the current Championship Leader by 14 points, lining up eigth, and Max Verstappen, 26 points behind, starting 5th.

Team Principal Stella insists that the past few races, Norris hasn't maximized performance and even 'hesitated', so it is important for Lando to stay on top after the race start, tomorrow.