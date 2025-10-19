F1 Championship Standings After The United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen finished ahead of both McLarens for the fourth race weekend in a row as he dominated the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The four-time world champion has cut the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri in the process, with the Australian again struggling on Sunday.

Lando Norris also closed in with second after a late-race overtake on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, limiting the damage caused by Verstappen and positioning himself just 14 points behind Piastri.

Victory for Verstappen and only fifth for Piastri means the gap between those two is now just 40 points with five races and two sprints remaining.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth to boost Ferrari's hopes for second in the constructors' championship, cutting the gap to Mercedes to seven points.

That's because George Russell could manage only sixth and Kimi Antonelli 13th. The Italian rookie was hindered by early-race contact with Williams' Carlos Sainz, which left him facing the wrong way in the gravel at Turn 15.

Damage meant Sainz was unable to finish the race, and with Alex Albon not scoring, Williams failed to press home its advantage in the race for fifth in the constructors' table, though it has a 39-point buffer over Racing Bulls - with neither Liam Lawson nor Isack Hadjar scoring either.

Yuki Tsunoda took much-needed points for finishing seventh in a positive race for the Japanese driver. He rose from 13th on the grid to turn a difficult weekend into something to take forward.

Nico Hulkenberg scored for the first time since his British Grand Prix podium and made up for disappointment in the COTA sprint with eighth for Sauber, gifted a position after Oliver Bearman went for a spin in battle with Tsunoda.

The British rookie did recover for ninth, with Fernando Alonso securing the final points position for Aston Martin.

The Mexico City Grand Prix is next up on the calendar, with the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez typically a strong track for Red Bull and Verstappen and therefore another chance for the Dutchman to reel the McLaren drivers in as he seeks a fifth world championship.

He would match Juan Manuel Fangio if he pulls the comeback off, and be behind only Michael Schumacher and Hamilton in the all-time list.

F1 2025 drivers' standings after the United States Grand Prix

Position / Driver Points 1. Oscar Piastri 346 2. Lando Norris 332 3. Max Verstappen 306 4. George Russell 252 5. Charles Leclerc 192 6. Lewis Hamilton 142 7. Kimi Antonelli 89 8. Alex Albon 73 9. Nico Hulkenberg 41 10. Isack Hadjar 39 11. Carlos Sainz 38 12. Fernando Alonso 37 13. Lance Stroll 32 14. Liam Lawson 30 15. Esteban Ocon 28 16. Yuki Tsunoda 28 17. Pierre Gasly 20 18. Oliver Bearman 20 19. Gabriel Bortoleto 18 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

F1 2025 constructors' standings after the United States Grand Prix

Position / Team Points C. McLaren 678 2. Mercedes 341 3. Ferrari 334 4. Red Bull 331 5. Williams 111 6. Racing Bulls 72 7. Aston Martin 69 8. Sauber 59 9. Haas 48 10. Alpine 20