F1 Championship Standings After The United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen finished ahead of both McLarens for the fourth race weekend in a row as he dominated the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
The four-time world champion has cut the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri in the process, with the Australian again struggling on Sunday.
Lando Norris also closed in with second after a late-race overtake on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, limiting the damage caused by Verstappen and positioning himself just 14 points behind Piastri.
Victory for Verstappen and only fifth for Piastri means the gap between those two is now just 40 points with five races and two sprints remaining.
Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth to boost Ferrari's hopes for second in the constructors' championship, cutting the gap to Mercedes to seven points.
That's because George Russell could manage only sixth and Kimi Antonelli 13th. The Italian rookie was hindered by early-race contact with Williams' Carlos Sainz, which left him facing the wrong way in the gravel at Turn 15.
Damage meant Sainz was unable to finish the race, and with Alex Albon not scoring, Williams failed to press home its advantage in the race for fifth in the constructors' table, though it has a 39-point buffer over Racing Bulls - with neither Liam Lawson nor Isack Hadjar scoring either.
Yuki Tsunoda took much-needed points for finishing seventh in a positive race for the Japanese driver. He rose from 13th on the grid to turn a difficult weekend into something to take forward.
Nico Hulkenberg scored for the first time since his British Grand Prix podium and made up for disappointment in the COTA sprint with eighth for Sauber, gifted a position after Oliver Bearman went for a spin in battle with Tsunoda.
The British rookie did recover for ninth, with Fernando Alonso securing the final points position for Aston Martin.
The Mexico City Grand Prix is next up on the calendar, with the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez typically a strong track for Red Bull and Verstappen and therefore another chance for the Dutchman to reel the McLaren drivers in as he seeks a fifth world championship.
He would match Juan Manuel Fangio if he pulls the comeback off, and be behind only Michael Schumacher and Hamilton in the all-time list.
F1 2025 drivers' standings after the United States Grand Prix
Position / Driver
Points
1. Oscar Piastri
346
2. Lando Norris
332
3. Max Verstappen
306
4. George Russell
252
5. Charles Leclerc
192
6. Lewis Hamilton
142
7. Kimi Antonelli
89
8. Alex Albon
73
9. Nico Hulkenberg
41
10. Isack Hadjar
39
11. Carlos Sainz
38
12. Fernando Alonso
37
13. Lance Stroll
32
14. Liam Lawson
30
15. Esteban Ocon
28
16. Yuki Tsunoda
28
17. Pierre Gasly
20
18. Oliver Bearman
20
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
18
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
F1 2025 constructors' standings after the United States Grand Prix
Position / Team
Points
C. McLaren
678
2. Mercedes
341
3. Ferrari
334
4. Red Bull
331
5. Williams
111
6. Racing Bulls
72
7. Aston Martin
69
8. Sauber
59
9. Haas
48
10. Alpine
20
