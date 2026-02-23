Lewis Hamilton Drops Bombshell About F1 Future After Bahrain Testing Drama

Heading into 2026, the attention seemed to be almost entirely on how strong Mercedes looked.

With rival teams' drivers saying how strong the German team looked, and a roster featuring the ever-consistent George Russell and hyped-up youngster Kimi Antonelli, the Silver Arrows were assumed by many to be the team to beat this season.

But Ferrari, who have gone somewhat under the radar, surprised F1 fans around the world when Lewis Hamilton demonstrated their rotating rear wing on the second day of testing, with the rumored advantages this brings making the Italian giants a force to contend with as well.

If Ferrari is the true frontrunner, this could be huge for both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, but especially the latter, who struggled mightily in 2025. And amidst discussions whether he might retire by the year's end, the seven-time champion issued huge news on social media.

Lewis Hamilton 'incredibly lucky' to be in F1, confirms he's 'not going anywhere'

Lewis Hamilton might have hoped for more success at Ferrari in his opening season. | Scuderia Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes and transferred across to rivals Ferrari, it was met with shock. With that shock, though, came optimism about what the legendary Brit could do at perhaps what is Formula One's most iconic team, but 2025 was complicated for Hamilton.

He ended the season sixth in the standings, went without a podium for the first season ever in his career, and finished 94 points behind team-mate Leclerc.

Now at 41, it has been rumored Hamilton may hang up the overalls after 2026, but the veteran has taken to Instagram in a new post to clarify where his career is at.

Most of the caption is in relation to his experience with the Ferrari while testing, but the final paragraph mentions his future within the sport:

“I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you’re not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season. I’ve given everything to be here today. Let’s go team!!!”

The contract Ferrari and Hamilton have with each other expires at the end of 2026, but there is reportedly an option to extend until the end of 2027 or 2028, and 'I'm not going anywhere' could be a hint that if this season goes well, Hamilton will extend with the Scuderia.

