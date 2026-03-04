Four Key Storylines to Follow at the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix

The first race of the 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us, with plenty of intrigue stoked by three weeks of preseason testing in January and February.

McLaren enters the season as the reigning constructors' champions, though like its rivals, the Papaya squad must adapt to the sweeping technical regulation changes in order to hold onto its crown.

Cars are shorter, narrower, and lighter with changes made to the chassis, aerodynamics, and power units, so safe in the knowledge that anything could happen at Melbourne's Albert Park, what are the key storylines at the Australian Grand Prix?

McLaren vs Ferrari vs Mercedes vs Red Bull



While it is nearly impossible to create a pecking order from the laps run during preseason testing, the general consensus is that there is at least a clear top four. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, that consists of McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.



Mercedes is the preseason favorite given its prowess with its power unit, and with such a focus placed on the new PU regulations, the Silver Arrows are expected to have an advantage.



That, of course, helps McLaren's quest, but the team still needs to create the body of the car around the engine, and it seems as though the package is strong.



Ferrari and Red Bull are the curious challengers, however. The Scuderia is coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing 2025 campaign, where it failed to win a grand prix. But some clever technical innovations, including the 180-degree rotating active rear wing that has garnered so much attention, could give them a leg up.



Red Bull was perhaps ruled out by many over the winter, given it enters the new season with its own power unit manufacturers in partnership with Ford, but the performance shown in Barcelona and Bahrain was enough for rivals to take notice.



All that means there should be an almighty battle for victory on the first weekend.



Race start chaos?



A huge talking point in Bahrain was race starts and, more specifically, safety concerns raised by the new technical regulations.



With no MGU-H in the power unit, drivers now need to manually spool the turbo while stationary on the grid. That led to vastly differing speeds off the line during the first few start procedure simulations , with Ferrari seemingly the best of the 11 teams at making a getaway.



A small change was made to the procedure for the second week of Bahrain testing, with extra time before the light sequence commenced, giving drivers a sufficient chance to spool the turbo.



But further fears were raised over the use of the new straight mode off the line, and it is understood that this will be outlawed with a tweak to the regulations, pending FIA ratification. The first race start on Sunday will not be one to miss.

How will Straight Mode and Overtake Mode make a difference?



The drag reduction system is out for 2026, and instead, there is active aero on the front and rear wings, available to all drivers across designated 'Straight Mode' zones, of which there are five at Albert Park.



There is also Overtake Mode, which is situated on the pit straight in Melbourne and is the de facto replacement for DRS. Drivers will get an extra burst of electrical energy when within a second of the car in front to try and instigate an overtake.



Concerns have been raised over how easy it will be to overtake with the new era of machinery, but the proof will be in the pudding, and that will only be discovered when cars race each other for the first time this weekend.



Cadillac to take Aston Martin scalp?



Cadillac has taken the bold step in becoming F1's 11th team, and given the scale of the challenge, nothing is really expected of the American outfit. In fact, being competitive would be a bonus in its debut season. So the fact that it could legitimately not be the sport's bottom team at the first race of the season is rather startling.

As team principal Graeme Lowdon explained in Bahrain, its preseason checklist had largely been ticked off, and now it is all about putting a respectable debut season together to build for the future.

But Aston Martin's trials and tribulations so far mean that it could be at the back of the pack. There is a major concern that the AMR26 can't complete a race distance with its new Honda power unit.

While disastrous for Lawrence Stroll's squad, it should give Cadillac great heart that it isn't just a rehash of the Virgin, Lotus and Hispania teams that entered in 2010 and rarely offered competition for the established outfits on the grid.

Eyes may be focused on the front, but this battle at the basement will be equally as interesting to watch.