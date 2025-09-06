Max Verstappen Delivers A 'Magical Moment' In Monza

Not only has Max Verstappen claimed his 5th Pole Position of the 2025 F1 Season, he has set yet another record in Formula 1.

Verstappen put in a lap time of 1.18.792 around Monza, the 'Temple of Speed', which breaks the all-time record the fastest qualifying lap in Formula 1 ever. He drove the lap at an average speed of 164 miles per hour (264.68 km/h).

Max bested his on-track rival, Lando Norris' Qualifying time by over a tenth of a second. His excitement was palpable on his post-lap radio message.

"Yes guys! That's unbelievable. A really good job. It worked out. It's all good." Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Red Bull excited for a front row start

The once dominant team and 4-time F1 World Driver Champion are thrilled to be starting in front of the dominant McLaren duo after weeks of trailing behind the papaya cars.

"We're used to them [Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri] disappearing in the race and at least this time we will start in front of them." Laurent Meckies, Team Principal Red Bull

The usual Max Verstappen 'magic' was on display around the Italian Grand Prix track, but Verstappen remained humble in his post qualifying interview.

"Around here with the low downforce, it's always difficult to nail the lap. It's easy to make mistakes, but Q3 felt good. To be on pole here for us is fantastic. The car has been working a lot better the whole weekend. I'm very happy with that." Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Max added that he didn't have full confidence in being able to claim pole at Monza. He cited last minute adjustments made to the car that allowed him to 'push more' in the low downforce.

McLaren Duo are 'not shocked' by Max's Record-Breaking Pole

Lando Norris, McLaren, heading onto the track during practice for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | McLaren Racing

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been dominant all season, but it appears that they're never shocked by Max Verstappen's ability to pull a lap together around a track.

"Max has been very quick all weekend and it's never a surprise for Max." Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris was on track for a pole position as his Q3 time also broke the track record previously set by Lewis Hamilton. This was a difficult qualifying for Norris - almost out in Q2 after a mistake. However, Max was the picture of poise throughout all qualifying sessions.

McLaren Team Principal, Andrea Stella, admitted after the qualifying session that they weren't expecting Monza to be their best track, with few corners and low downforce. He added that he expected Red Bull to do well as their car is 'better suited' to this type of track.

Looking forward to the Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will be closely trailed by the McLaren duo (Lando Norris, P2 and Oscar Piastri P3), followed by the home favorite Charles Leclerc in Ferrari (P4). As for his confidence level? Verstappen is cautiously optimistic.

"Historically this season the race has always been a little bit more complicated for us, but we're going to give it everything we have. That's the only thing that we can do." Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Following a 'very tough' weekend for Red Bull at the Italian Grand Prix last season, Max Verstappen is looking to regain some ground at the Temple of Speed tomorrow.