Lando Norris Reveals Which F1 Driver He Wants To Battle More In 2026

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has highlighted the driver on the grid he wants to "race a bit more with" heading into the 2026 season.



Briton Norris secured his first championship by overturning a 34-point deficit to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the final ten races, though he had to hold off a resurgent Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver finished just two points adrift with the most wins of anyone across the campaign.



The new campaign is the first of a new regulatory era, with the ground effect aerodynamics a thing of the past and the sport hoping to reignite on-track battles.



A former champion at the top of Norris' list

But in an interview with Sky Sports UK, Norris outlined one driver particularly he would like to face more this year.



“We’ve had a good amount of battles already - I would love to race a bit more with Lewis [Hamilton]," said Norris. Obviously, Ferrari struggled a lot more this year than I think everyone was expecting.

“Lewis has proved himself to be probably the best of all time. Everyone knows if anyone can bounce back from difficult years, it’s Mr Hamilton, and I would love to race against him more.”



Hamilton and Ferrari endured a nightmare first season together despite a promising start.



The seven-time world champion won the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the season, but a disqualification a day later exposed major issues with the Scuderia's ride height led to troubles all year.

Hamilton would end the season without a podium for the first time in a career that started in 2007, though Norris refuses to rule his compatriot - or indeed anyone - out of the title race for the new campaign where the grid is reset.



“It’s always a privilege that I get to race against someone who is the best in the world,” he added.“You have got a good amount of those guys; you have Fernando [Alonso], Lewis, Max. Everyone’s got an opportunity.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it. People want to come to take my crown, and I want to try to retain it. And I look forward to the battle."



Pre-season testing gets underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya behind closed doors at the end of January, with two further tests taking place before the first race weekend kicks off at Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix.