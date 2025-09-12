Max Verstappen Urged To Follow Michael Schumacher’s Path To Ferrari Greatness

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen produced a dominant victory at the recent Italian Grand Prix, winning by 19.2 seconds — the largest margin of victory so far this season.

His win was well received by the Ferrari tifosi, who cheered as he stepped onto the top step of the podium.

Although the four-time champion is contracted to Red Bull through the end of 2028, a former Ferrari driver believes he should follow in Michael Schumacher’s footsteps and lead the Prancing Horse back to its former glory.

Eddie Irvine thinks Verstappen could replicate Schumacher's success

May 2, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) during F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Qualifying at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Schumacher’s former teammate Eddie Irvine believes the Dutchman has what it takes to turn Ferrari into a feared superpower once again. He sees similarities between Ferrari’s current state and when Schumacher first joined, suggesting that Verstappen could bring key personnel with him to form a strong partnership.

“Back in my day, you had Michael [Schumacher] come, he was seen as by far the fastest driver,” Irvine told Sky Sports F1. “Because of that, Rory Byrne came, Ross [Brawn] came, and that whole team was built around the fact that Michael was another world.

“A bit like Verstappen is now, where if Verstappen went somewhere, he could take a lot of people. Without the whole system together, everyone’s, you know, at the same level. It’s tough, Formula 1’s tough.

“Michael gave up a lot, like Michael probably gave up two, three, maybe even more world championships to leave Benetton to go [to Ferrari]. Because the first few years, people have no idea how bad it was at Ferrari.

“Michael, he knew there was no point for him. He was so much better than everyone else. He just decided, ‘I’m going to go there. I’m going to see what I can do,’ which was amazing.

“And he got there. But people forget, it took four years. He was always in the vicinity, but it was just that you could see he was driving the wheels off the thing to try and be there. So, it was very easy for it not to happen."

Irvine: Hamilton left the move 'too late' in his career

May 4, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) leaves the Ferrari garage before the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Every driver dreams of representing Ferrari at some point in their career, but Irvine acknowledged that Lewis Hamilton’s move in 2025 might come too late to have the impact he’s hoping for.

Hamilton is now 40 and clearly nearing the end of his career, while Verstappen is just 27, the age Schumacher was when he took the bold leap to Maranello.

“I would love Verstappen to come to Ferrari," Irvine added.

"I think the two of them together would be sensational. I hope he doesn’t leave it too late like Lewis did.”

