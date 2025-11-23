Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: F1 Race Results And Report

Max Verstappen kept his slim hopes of a fifth Formula 1 world championship alive by winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver took full advantage of an error by polesitter and title race leader Lando Norris at the start to take a lead he would never relinquish.

Norris survived a late car issue to finish second and extend his championship lead to Oscar Piastri, with George Russell third for Mercedes.

Carnage at the start

Verstappen had the better start, but Norris came sweeping across the front of the Red Bull towards Turn 1, but in defending, he missed the braking zone and lost out.

Russell pounced through Turn 3 to move up into second having already moved past Carlos Sainz, while Piastri dropped to seventh after being hit by a charging Liam Lawson, who was left with the worst damage.

Lance Stroll was wiped out of the race by Gabriel Bortoleto at the start as well, with the clean-up operation leaving marshals in the Turn 1 run-off as cars started the second lap.

Pierre Gasly was spun around in the melee as well and wIth debris remaining on the circuit and Lawson toiling, the virtual safety car was triggered to give drivers a chance to breath.

In the chaos, Lewis Hamilton had climbed from 19th on the grid to 12th as he tried to salvage points following a disastrous qualifying.

Verstappen survives initial Russell charge

While most of the field settled into a rhythm after the VSC, Russell had latched onto the back of Verstappen and was hounding the four-time champion for the lead. Despite using the DRS, the Briton couldn't get into striking range and by lap 12, the gap was almost two seconds.

Russell radioed his team with a complaint of "Steering, steering. F**k." That was an issue that would have to be managed throughout.

Down the field, Charles Leclerc was making moves to get past Piastri first and then Isack Hadjar for fifth, while teammate Hamilton still couldn't get through on Esteban Ocon for 11th.

He instead found himself under attack from Alex Albon but, approaching Turn 14 on lap 13, the Williams driver misjudged his move from underneath the Ferrari's rear wing and collided, leaving the Thai-Briton with front wing damage and in need of a pitstop for repairs.

The debris left on track triggered a second VSC for less than a lap and when it ended, Piastri jumped at the opportunity to get past Hadjar for sixth as the Frenchman tried to get back up to speed.

At the end of lap 17, Russell was the first of the frontrunners to swap mediums for hards, wiith the Mercedes finding a nice gap between Hadjar and Nico Hulkenberg to feed him back out onto the racetrack. With his compatriot out of the way, Norris suddenly found heaps of laptime, setting two consecutive fastest laps to bring an overcut into play.

Strategy plays out

On lap 20, Hamilton finally made his way past Ocon to bring his strategy of running long on the hard tires back onto play — the Ferrari the second highest-placed car on the same strategy behind Hulkenberg.

Piastri was called in for his stop and dropped behind Kimi Antonelli, who had been slapped with a five-second penalty for a jump start. Norris followed in a lap later, as well as Sainz, with the McLaren returning to the circuit behind Russell but with fresher tires, while the Spaniard was jumped by Piastri.

Leclerc lost out by extending three laps longer than Piastri, staying ahead of his former Ferrari teammate Sainz to ensure he could set off after the McLaren once again.

Verstappen made his stop at the halfway mark in the race and, despite a slow stop caused by going long on his marks, he remained ahead of Russell by just over a second.

Norris was far quicker than Russell on the hards and zoned in on the Mercedes for second position, making his move on lap 34 with DRS on the run to Turn 14. Verstappen replied to his rival's pace with a fastest lap to try and eke his advantage out entering the final quarter of the race.

Piastri damage limitation mission as Norris hits issues

Having jumped Leclerc in the pitstop phase, Piastri was latching onto Antonelli, who had made his switch to hards on the second lap and was yet to serve his penalty.

The former championship leader couldn't make his way straight past and that allowed Leclerc to close back into the McLaren, giving Piastri a headache as he sought to limit the damage to Norris in the race for the drivers' championship.

As the laps continued to tick by, Antonelli remained in front, replicating the defensive work he put in against Verstappen in Brazil and although that was to Piastri's detriment, the Dutchman's commanding lead over Norris at least ensured a full haul of points wouldn't be taken by the championship leader.

All of a sudden, Norris began to drop pace in the final three laps, losing over 10 seconds to Verstappen before the end of the grand prix. He made it to the end though to trail Verstappen home, with Russell third ahead of a valiant Antonelli on track.

The Italian rookie dropped behind Piastri, but his pace was so impressive that he retained position over Leclerc to finish fifth.

Sainz was seventh having started third on the grid and was comfortably ahead of Hadjar, while Hulkenberg and Hamilton rounded out the top 10.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Results

Position Driver / Team 1 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 2 Lando Norris / McLaren 3 George Russell / Mercedes 4 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 5 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 6 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 7 Carlos Sainz / Williams 8 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 9 Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 10 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 11 Esteban Ocon / Haas 12 Oliver Bearman / Haas 13 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 14 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 15 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 16 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 17 Franco Colapinto / Alpine DNF Alex Albon / Williams DNF Gabriel Bortoleo / Sauber DNF Lance Stroll / Aston Martin