Why Lando Norris Will Pay More Than Any Other F1 Driver For His FIA Super License
Lando Norris will pay the most of any driver for his FIA super license for the 2026 Formula 1 season, but why?
All drivers in F1 must have gained their super license by picking up enough merit points before entering the championship, allocated for performances in other racing categories.
But competitors must also pay the license fee each year to participate. The way this works is that each pays a flat fee of €11,842, plus €2,392 per point scored the season before.
Therefore, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez - who sat on the sidelines last season, having been axed by Sauber and Red Bull at the end of 2024 - will pay only the flat fee, as will Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.
Franco Colapinto's license will also cost just €11,842, as he failed to score for Alpine after taking over from Jack Doohan at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Lando Norris' massive license fee
But world champion Lando Norris will pay the most, having amassed 423 points, with the cost of his license coming in at €1,023,658.
Scoring just two points fewer, Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the only other driver whose super license will cost over €1 million at €1,018,874. Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will pay €999,562, with fourth in last year's standings, George Russell, over €200,000 back on €774,890.
Drivers won't have to pay the costs themselves; however, the teams will instead pick up the bill. The license fees will not have an impact on the budget cap imposed by the FIA's financial regulations.
Verstappen's license had been the most costly for four seasons before having picked up consecutive world championships. The last time the reigning world champion didn't hold the most expensive license was in 2017, after Nico Rosberg retired following his 2016 triumph.
2026 F1 FIA super license costs
Driver
2025 Points
License cost [€]
Lando Norris
423
€1,023,658
Max Verstappen
421
€1,018,874
Oscar Piastri
410
€999,562
George Russell
319
€774,890
Charles Leclerc
242
€590,706
Lewis Hamilton
156
€384,994
Kimi Antonelli
150
€370,642
Alex Albon
73
€184,458
Carlos Sainz
64
€164,930
Fernando Alonso
56
€145,794
Nico Hulkenberg
51
€133,834
Isack Hadjar
51
€133,834
Oliver Bearman
41
€109,014
Liam Lawson
38
€102,738
Esteban Ocon
38
€102,738
Lance Stroll
33
€90,778
Pierre Gasly
22
€64,466
Gabriel Bortoleto
19
€57,290
Franco Colapinto
0
€11,842
Valtteri Bottas
N/A
€11,842
Sergio Perez
N/A
€11,842
Arvid Lindblad
N/A
€11,842
The 2026 F1 season gets underway in March at the Australian Grand Prix with a new technical regulation set enforced, with cars set to look distinctly different to the previous ground-effect generation and new engines set to shake up the grid.
Three pre-season tests will kick off on-track action compared to the single tests in recent years, with the first run-out for teams coming at a behind-closed-doors test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.
Just one new track has been added to the calendar, with the Madring in Madrid becoming the second Spanish circuit on the 24-race schedule, which culminates at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Latest Formula 1 News
Latest Red Bull Departure Granted Early Exit For Role With F1 Rival McLaren
Cadillac Names Former Ferrari Back-Up As Reserve Driver For Inaugural F1 Campaign
Ferrari Driver Dropped For 2026 F1 Season After One-Year Stint
Mercedes And Haas Start 2026 With New Logos As Big Changes Announced
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale