McLaren Racing Stake Sale Reveals Sky-High Valuation
The Bahrain Sovereign Wealth Fund, Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings, are poised to take full ownership of McLaren Racing with minority owners looking to sell their 30% investment in the team.
This stake sale, of course, would relegate full ownership to the two Middle Eastern companies, but it also revealed how much McLaren Racing is actually worth. The sellers, MSP Sports Capital are looking to gain over £800 Million in profit from their minority stake sale. So if we do a bit of estimation...
What is McLaren Racing's 2025 valuation? Try over £3 Billion ($4.6 Billion).
McLaren's on track performance pales in comparison to their off track growth
To put this into context, when MSP bought in to McLaren Racing just 5 years ago in 2020, the valuation was sat at £560 Million ($757.6 Million). There were even rumors that McLaren itself was struggling to maintain operations.
On track dominance in Formula 1 is absolutely a factor in the team's financial success, of course. The team won it's first Constructors Championship in 2024 since 1998 and are leading both the Drivers AND Constructors Championships in 2025.
Performance translates to visibility, investment, and significant sponsorships - cue the MasterCard Title Sponsor news from late August.
MasterCard is just one out of a sea of a whopping 55 sponsors that McLaren boasts on their Formula 1 team alone. McLaren's brand portfolio is significantly larger than that of any other Formula 1 team of the present era.
McLaren Racing's Portfolio expands beyond Formula 1
It's important to note that the streamlining of McLaren's ownership over the next few years will strengthen the foundation of the team for future expansion opportunities.
As of now, McLaren does not just operate in Formula 1, but a very successful IndyCar Team and an upcoming WEC sportscar team.
In IndyCar, McLaren Racing entered the scene as a technical partner in 2019. They quickly acquired majority stake in the Arrow McLaren SP Team in 2021. Arrow McLaren, as we know it today, featuring their star Pato O'Ward, finished 2nd in the Championship just four years after this acquisition.
Similarly, earlier this year, McLaren announced that they would be competing in the World Endurance Championship starting in 2027.
McLaren Racing's cross-series presence dominates several global racing and sports networks, setting up growth far beyond that of Formula 1.
With the exponential growth of motorsport globally, compounded with McLaren's giant £3 Billion value, the team now stands as both a racing powerhouse on track and a benchmark for motorsport's commercial future.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.