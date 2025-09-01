Fernando Alonso's Expletive-Laden Radio Rant At Aston Martin Explained

Fernando Alonso launched into an expletive-laden rant against his Aston Martin Formula 1 team at the Dutch Grand Prix which was picked up on team radio.

The two-time champion earned a promising result at Zandvoort, securing eighth place behind teammate Lance Stroll to keep the Silverstone-based squad sixth in the constructors' standings after Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar scored a stunning podium.

But that was only part of the story of Sunday's race for Alonso, who began the weekend worrying the frontrunners that he may be the podium threat.



Aston's strategy issues



Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, on his way to eighth at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025, Circuit Zandvoort. | Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Alonso started 10th on the grid but a poor first lap saw him fall to 13th at a circuit well known for its high energy, narrow track layout and lack of overtaking opportunities.

That put an importance on strategic decision-making and that is something that Alonso feels was lacking. Stroll started at the back of the grid after a qualifying crash but an early pitstop for the Canadian saw him undercut a number of drivers, including Alonso.



The Spaniard continued to be stuck in traffic as a number of drivers he was racing in the opening stint were granted a free stop when Lewis Hamilton crashed to trigger a safety car on lap 23.



A similar situation arose later in the race after Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes punted Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - Alonso again pitting the wrong side of the race's neutralisation.



"The truth is that every time we stopped in the following laps there was a safety car and the others stopped for free and we were never lucky enough to take advantage of the two hard tires," Alonso explained per Autosport, referencing the tactical decision to keep both sets of white-sidewalled Pirelli tires for the race.



Radio rant

Fernando is back in. ⤵️



It’s another set of hards for him, and he rejoins in P17. pic.twitter.com/gK1hjHGsRr — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 31, 2025

But his team radio was more scathing. He said: "F***ing luck we have, always. S**t. […] Ah, f***ing end of the race. F***ing lucky." Later, he snapped even harder at his engineer: "Think about the strategy. You forgot about me in the first half of the race. Maybe you remember I'm here in the second half."



Asked later to provide the team with a balance update, Alonso replied: "I don't f***ing know. You put me always in f***ing traffic, I don't know."



Alonso has a recent history with angry team radio messages, not least when he was with McLaren during the team's disastrous tenure with Honda between 2015 and 2017.