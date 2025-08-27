McLaren Set For 2026 F1 Name Change As New Deal Struck

McLaren's Formula 1 team will race into the 2026 season with a new name after striking a new commercial naming-rights deal.

The team based in Woking, England, looks set to win a second consecutive F1 constructors' title this season having dominated the first 14 races to take a 299-point advantage over Ferrari into the summer break.

Drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are divided by nine points as both aim to be the first drivers' champion for the team since Lewis Hamilton in 2008 and will resume their battle at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

New name awaits McLaren

Ahead of the Zandvoort event, McLaren has announced that a new deal with Mastercard will see the entry become known as McLaren Mastercard F1 Team.

A new "Team Priceless" initiative will allow fans of the squad to experience "a curated program of activities", which will include on-track hot laps, driver meets and a chance to take in the culture of the host city.

McLaren and Mastercard will also host a live event featuring music performances and driver appearances on Wednesday [August 27] ahead of the Dutch GP.

CEO Zak Brown said in a press release: "Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passion and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track - and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

This season, McLaren was the only team that didn't have an official naming partner, entered as McLaren F1 Team.

The other nine teams all include a brand partner in their official entries, though for next season it remains to be seen whether Cadillac and Audi will follow a similar path.