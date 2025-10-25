Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: F1 Qualifying Results And Report

The Formula 1 championship battle took another huge twist as Lando Norris took a scintillating pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Norris set the best qualifying time of 1:15.586s at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to beat Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.262s.

Lewis Hamilton was third, but Max Verstappen could manage just fifth, while Oscar Piastri struggled throughout and mustered only eighth fastest.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: Q3 results

Norris had looked comfortable as the fastest driver all Saturday, keeping his main rivals some three-tenths adrift.

But when Leclerc somehow found seven tenths on his Q2 time to go fastest after the first runs of the final session — and the first driver into the 1:15s of the weekend — it was clear there was a genuine battle for pole.

But normal service was resumed with the final laps of the hour as Norris went way clear of the Ferrari driver, going purple in all three sectors.

Hamilton made it two Ferrari's in the top three with a strong lap at the death, while George Russell joined his former Mercedes teammate on the second row of the grid.

Verstappen was nearly half a second down in fifth with Kimi Antonelli sixth and Carlos Sainz seventh quickest, though he will drop to 12th with the five-place grid penalty for his incident with the Italian rookie last weekend.

Piastri will therefore take some consolation in being promoted one position, with Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman rounding out Q3 for Racing Bulls and Haas.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:15.586 2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.262 3. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.352 4. George Russell / Mercedes +0.448 5. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.484 6. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.532 7. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.586 8. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.588 9. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.666 10. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.874

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: Q2 results

The tightness of the field was on full show as drivers tried to battle their way into the top 10 shootout, with Yuki Tsunoda finishing 11th fastest and missing out on a Q3 spot by just 0.012s.

The Red Bull driver was just 0.022s faster than Haas' Esteban Ocon at the end of the second session, with Nico Hulkenberg the lead Sauber in 13th.

Fernando Alonso did well to get to Q2 after his final practice dramas that left him without a representative qualifying simulation run, but could only manage 14th, while Liam Lawson lamented a lack of grip as he posted the slowest time of the 15-minute segment.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.012 12. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.033 13. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.212 14. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.299 15. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.268

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results

The first session was all about late track evolution, and with the laptimes tumbling, it seemed any five of the fifteen drivers could be eliminated.

Changes in track conditions were only highlighted by Hadjar going fastest in Q1 after a late flurry of efforts. When the dust settled, it was Gabriel Bortoleto who was the fastest to get knocked out, the Sauber driver missing out by 0.121s.

Alex Albon was the biggest casualty, though it was a perhaps unsurprising result given his nightmare final practice session - the Williams driver only 17th fastest after again complaining about braking issues.

Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll followed, with Franco Colapinto last on the grid. The Argentine got it wrong at Turn 3 on his final attempt, jumping over the kerb having been too greedy at the apex and losing any chance of improvement.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 16. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.121 17. Alex Albon / Williams +0.199 18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.255 19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.325 20. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.379