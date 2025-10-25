F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Results And Report As Lando Norris Throws Down Qualifying Gauntlet

Lando Norris threw down a major marker to his Formula 1 championship rivals ahead of Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying with a stunning benchmark time in final practice.

The McLaren driver was 0.345s faster than anyone else after setting a time of a 1:16.633s, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton second.

George Russell was a further two-tenths adrift in third with Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen some six-tenths off the pace.

It was a slow start to the session with drivers far from rushing out onto the track — epitomized by a number only getting suited up some eight minutes into the hour.

With early running dominated by data gathering, it was clear that grip was at a premium on the medium tires, with both Norris and Lewis Hamilton struggling to get their cars stopped at Turn 4.

The most notable bit of running in the opening two-thirds of the session was that Red Bull loaded Verstappen up with fuel to try and solve its long-run pace after the Dutchman complained about performance after Friday's practice outings.

When the softs did go on for the all-important qualifying simulations, Norris was in blistering form to put down his marker for qualifying.

Hamilton was the only driver close to bridging the gap to his compatriot as Russell made it a British one-two-three.

Charles Leclerc underlined Ferrari's promise with fourth ahead of Piastri, who still seems to be driving with unease, and Verstappen sixth, setting his best lap with the final flier of the session.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes ahead of Isack Hadjar, who was unhappy on multiple occasions with traffic issues, and Yuki Tsunoda who was much closer to teammate Verstappen.

Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10 for Sauber.

Fernando Alonso missed out on qualifying sim runs altogether as his Aston Martin went on the high-jacks. An issue with the Spaniards car was discovered during a set-up tweak between medium and soft-tire runs and left the two-time champion watching on from the garage.

Alex Albon runs wide in the Estadio section, cutting Turn 14 😲



The Williams driver is pushing the limits in this part of the track!#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/8kyrTitEXV — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2025

Alex Albon had a nightmare hour on track despite being able to complete the session. The Williams driver was unable to set a representative lap as braking issues plagued his efforts — a number of lock-ups thwarting his flying lap attempts.

Albon then complained in the closing stages that he felt a loss of power in his power unit.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025: FP3 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:16.633 2. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.345 3. George Russell / Mercedes +0.512 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.566 5. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.599 6. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.609 7. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.620 8. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.763 9. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.782 10. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.893 11. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.919 12. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.941 13. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.965 14. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +1.031 15. Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.168 16. Alex Albon / Williams +1.361 17. Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.413 18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.779 19. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.948 20. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.978