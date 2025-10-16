Mick Schumacher Opens Up About Exciting New Opportunity In IndyCar

Mick Schumacher stepped foot into an IndyCar for the first time earlier this week with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. As a former Formula 1 driver and current WEC Driver, this was Schumacher's first time in IndyCar machinery.

Schumacher later shared images on social media expressing that the testing experience in Indianapolis had "opened his eyes" to the world of racing in the IndyCar series.

Schumacher's Week in Indiana With RLL and Honda

The unofficial test that Mick Schumacher took part in this weekend was filled with other established names in IndyCar, including the IndyNXT champion Dennis Hauger and Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi, among other IndyCar and NXT Series drivers.

Out of the seven drivers that tested on Monday, Schumacher's times placed him in third place behind Hauger and Rossi. Notably, he scored better testing times than current IndyCar Series driver, Christian Rasmussen, and three other IndyNXT drivers — Caio Collet, James Roe, and Lochie Hughes.

With Schumacher's entire racing career being with Europe-centric series, the Honda and Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing Teams included facility tours and simulation time during his weekend.

When asked about his experience with RLL, Schumacher emphasized their familial atmosphere and deep passion for motorsport.

“They were great. It really feels like a family-owned team, because you can sense that everybody enjoys what they’re doing and they’re there because they’re passionate about motorsport. That’s something I felt right away walking into the workshop — everybody is excited about racing and eager to have people try their cars and give feedback so they can move forward and improve.” Mick Schumacher on RLL Racing

Mick Schumacher RLL Test | Penske Entertainment: James Black

He added that the biggest appeal of IndyCar isn't just the family feel or the open-wheel racing, but the focus on the driver and how heavily teams rely on their driver for feedback and development.

Schumacher has Added IndyCar to His 2026 Racing Options

Mick currently races in WEC with the Alpine Endurance Team, but it is not confirmed that he will be returning to the team for the 2026 Season.

As of now, according to Schumacher, he will be 'leaving my options open', but is eager to "commit 100% to one [series]". Some drivers in the IndyCar Series do choose to compete in other endurance racing series outside of their condensed IndyCar season — a choice that Mick says he will not make.

Mick Schumacher Interview IndyCar | Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones

When it comes to IndyCar as one of those options, though, Mick told members of the press that he was attracted to a number of aspects that the IndyCar series offers that WEC does not — namely, open-wheel racing.

"I love having open wheels. One of the things my dad always said was, ‘The Schumachers are usually faster if they can see their wheels.’" Mick Schumacher on IndyCar

He added that the appeal of a full 17-race weekend calendar is preferable, as opposed to the 8-race weekends of WEC.

That said, there is one main barrier to entry that Schumacher will have to cross before being able to fully commit to pursuing an IndyCar race seat for 2026.

An oval test

Oval racing is a unique challenge that is primarily found on the American Circuits, as opposed to Schumacher's European racing background. Mick added, though, that ovals don't "scare him off" and he is looking forward to making a decision shortly, with or without oval experience.

That said, Schumacher is a name that will be gladly welcomed into the American racing scene through the IndyCar Series.