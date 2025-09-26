Former F1 Driver Mick Schumacher Lines Up An IndyCar Test

Mick Schumacher may be looking for a new motorsport series to take on after leaving Formula 1 in 2022 and transitioning to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In just over 2 weeks, on October 13, Schumacher will drive his first laps in an IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) at the home of IndyCar in Indianapolis.

This announcement comes after Mick made a surprise appearance at this years' Indianapolis 500 held in May. A move that many speculated wasn't just in the role of a spectator, but rather to make connections with IndyCar teams and partners ahead of the 2026 season.

Schumacher may be looking for a return to single seaters

Although Mick did not follow in his father Michael Schumacher's legendary footsteps in Formula 1, he remained connected to the series after he was replaced as a full time driver at Haas. Schumacher served as the Mercedes reserve driver in 2023 and 2024 before leaving F1 entirely this season.

This RLL IndyCar Testing announcement follows closely on the heels of news that Schumacher may not retain his seat in WEC with his current Alpine outfit. Endurance racing fans have speculated that he's primed to move to Cadillac or McLaren's WEC Teams, but this test may signal other intentions.

"It’s no secret that I am a big fan of single-seater racing, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels.” Mick Schumacher

Schumacher is not the first driver to follow in this career path and make it to the IndyCar grid. Current IndyCar Driver, Callum Ilott competed against Schumacher in Formula 2 in 2020, finishing runner up to his title win.

To add another layer of similarity, Ilott competed for Cadillac's Team Jota in WEC in 2024, a team both Ilott and Schumacher have been tied to in 2026.

Schumacher and RLL pay homage to racing history

Schumacher's debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks the second Schumacher to drive at one of the worlds' most famous tracks.

“A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity. The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and one that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds." Mick Schumacher

RLL's co-owner and namesake, Bobby Rahal shares that sentiment, having "followed his career as well as that of his father's" throughout the years.

It is also worth noting that RLL had one of their most successful weekends in the 2025 season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, qualifying 2nd, 3rd, and 5th with their three drivers at the start of the weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent, and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from.” Bobby Rahal, RLL Racing

Schumacher is still currently rounding out his season in WEC, but with RLL yet to officially confirm their lineup for the 2026 season, this test could mean a new chapter in his racing career.

