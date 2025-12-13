F1 Secures Long-Term Stability As All 11 Teams Sign Crucial New Agreement

The eighth and most recent Concorde agreement was signed at the start of 2021, with a very different sporting landscape than what Formula One is today.

Regulation changes brought about in 2022 shifted the tide further in Red Bull's favor, before McLaren ended the 'ground effect' era in ideal fashion as Lando Norris won the 2025 Drivers' Championship.

Another significant event, the controversy over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, meant that the sport had more scrutiny than ever on how it was officiated, something that the ninth agreement aims to rectify.

2026 Concorde agreement will set 'new standards' in motorsport as a whole

Cadillac, who will enter the grid in 2026 with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their drivers, have now locked theirselves in to the sport for at least five years. | Cadillac Communications

The ninth Concorde agreement between the FIA and the Formula One Group will begin on the first day of 2026 and run through 2030.

It marks the second pact signed with Liberty Media overseeing F1, and aims to enhance the 'mutual respect, transparency and shared purpose' of the world's most popular motorsport.

Interestingly, the statement released highlights how the FIA plans to invest more into 'improved race regulation, race direction, stewarding and technical expertise', with the rules applied by race directors and officials throughout the 2020s having come into scrutiny.

Max Verstappen's first title win came at the expense of Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff's conversation with F1 race director Michael Masi now etched in history. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

This investment comes courtesy of a newly clarified percentage from F1's revenue that the FIA will receive. The agreement also sets how the sport will be run, and how money will be spent in all aspects of F1.

Liberty Media and the FIA have had complications in the past, with Mohamed Ben Sulayem aiming to shift the 'power balance' of the sport back into the FIA's hands.

Andretti's rejection from the grid by Liberty Media - and Cadillac's eventual inclusion - was a prominent example of where the two parties have diverged in terms of interests, as the FIA was much more interested in having an 11th team in the sport.

Both Ben Sulayem and Stefano Domenicali praised each other in their respective statements, indicating that tensions are starting to ease somewhat as F1 enters its new era of lighter cars and updated regulations.

"I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process. I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and his team in what has been a strong collaboration, building a framework grounded in fairness, stability, and shared ambition... We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation." Part of Ben Sulayem's speech

"This agreement ensures that Formula 1 is in the best possible position to continue to grow around the world. I want to thank the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and all the teams for the collaboration and determination to achieve the best results for the entire sport in our discussions." Part of Domenicali's speech

