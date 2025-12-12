Mohammed Ben Sulayem Officially Re-Elected As FIA President After Controversial Process

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has officially been re-elected president of the FIA after a controversial process.



Ben Sulayem now begins a second four-year term, having replaced Jean Todt at the end of 2021, though the route to re-election has come under intense scrutiny.

There had been three other presidential candidates, most notably former FIA steward Tim Mayer, though a quirk in the organization's electoral rules essentially handed Ben Sulayem the win.



Controversy in running

Candidates were obliged to submit a list of their prospective vice presidents for sport, selected from each of the six global regions designated by the FIA.



With South America only assigned one candidate by the world council for such a role — Brazil's Fabiana Ecclestone had pledged allegiance to Ben Sulayem — it became clear that nobody would be able to challenge the incumbent president.



"When elections are decided before ballots are cast, that's not democracy - that's theatre. And when member clubs are left with no real choice, they become spectators, not participants," Mayer said when announcing the end of his candidacy.



And so Ben Sulayem's new term was announced during a meeting of the FIA General Assembly ahead of its annual prize-giving gala, this year held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



“Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again," said Ben Sulayem.



"We have overcome many obstacles, but here today, together, we are stronger than ever. It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”



The FIA stresses in the press release that "the election was conducted in line with the FIA’s statutes through a robust and transparent voting process, reflecting the democratic foundations of the federation and the collective voice of its global membership".



Ben Sulayem's tenure so far has been riddled with tension and controversy.

A clampdown on Formula 1 drivers' underwear and jewellery early on led to backlash from competitors and fans, while a push for another team on the grid in the sport led to clashes between the FIA and Formula One Management [FOM].



More recently, a clampdown on swearing from drivers led to widespread discontent from drivers across the motorsport world, with F1 drivers voicing their displeasure at the restrictions.



Drivers in the World Rally Championship joined forces to boycott end-of-stage interviews in the aftermath of a fine for Kalle Rovanpera, either refusing to talk or speaking only in native languages.